WPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: Pool of 277 players; World Cup hero Deepti Sharma in marquee set

WPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: The WPL auction for the 2026 season is taking place today, 27 November, in New Delhi. The auction starts at 3:30 PM. This year’s event is a mega auction because teams are rebuilding after the World Cup.

A total of 277 players are in the pool, competing for 73 available slots across five franchises. Of these players, 194 are Indian, and 83 are from overseas.

Teams must build their squads within set limits on size and the number of overseas players. Budgets cannot be crossed. Franchises aim to fill gaps left by released players and changes resulting from the World Cup while adding a stronger bench.

Heavy bidding is expected for in-form Indian players like Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud and Shree Charani. Global stars such as Laura Wolvaardt, Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr are also likely to attract aggressive bids.

WPL purse for each team

UP Warriorz enter the auction with the biggest purse of ₹14.5 crore. They are followed by Gujarat Giants with ₹9 crore, Royal Challengers Bengaluru with ₹6.15 crore, Mumbai Indians with ₹5.75 crore and Delhi Capitals with ₹5.7 crore.