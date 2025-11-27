WPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: Pool of 277 players; World Cup hero Deepti Sharma in marquee set

WPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: The WPL auction for the 2026 season is taking place today, 27 November, in New Delhi. The auction starts at 3:30 PM. This year’s event is a mega auction because teams are rebuilding after the World Cup.
A total of 277 players are in the pool, competing for 73 available slots across five franchises. Of these players, 194 are Indian, and 83 are from overseas.
Teams must build their squads within set limits on size and the number of overseas players. Budgets cannot be crossed. Franchises aim to fill gaps left by released players and changes resulting from the World Cup while adding a stronger bench.
Heavy bidding is expected for in-form Indian players like Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud and Shree Charani. Global stars such as Laura Wolvaardt, Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr are also likely to attract aggressive bids.
WPL purse for each team
UP Warriorz enter the auction with the biggest purse of ₹14.5 crore. They are followed by Gujarat Giants with ₹9 crore, Royal Challengers Bengaluru with ₹6.15 crore, Mumbai Indians with ₹5.75 crore and Delhi Capitals with ₹5.7 crore.
Many prominent international and Indian players were left unsold last year. Such players include former England captain Heather Knight (base price ₹50 lakh), South Africa’s Lizelle Lee (base price ₹50 lakh) and Sneh Rana (base price ₹50 lakh).
RCB later signed Rana as an injury replacement for Shreyanka Patil. She was a part of India’s World Cup-winning team. Knight is in the pool again this year, with a base price of ₹50 lakh. Lee is also there, with a reduced base price of ₹30 lakh.
Simran Shaikh became the most expensive buy of the WPL 2025 auction. Gujarat Giants bought her for ₹1.90 crore. Deandra Dottin was the second-costliest at ₹1.70 crore, also picked by Gujarat.
Mumbai Indians bought young batter Gunalan Kamalini for ₹1.60 crore. Prema Rawat went to RCB for ₹1.20 crore. The 5th in the list was Shree Charani. Delhi Capitals signed her for ₹55 lakh.
While most of the uncapped players have a base price of ₹10 lakh, there are 11 such players whose base price is double of that, ₹20 lakh. Here are those players:
Sonia Mendhiya, Kanchan Nagwani, Davina Perrin, Sanskriti Gupta, Amandeep Kaur, Nandni Sharma, Triveni Vasistha, Laxmi Yadav, Ayesha Shaikh, Akshita Maheshwari and Amisha Bahukhandi.
Base price for marquee players:
Amelia Kerr, Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, Meg Lanning, Sophie Devine and Sophie Ecclestone have a base price of ₹50 lakh. Laura Wolvaardt’s base price is ₹30 lakh while Renuka Singh’s is ₹40 lakh.
UP Warriorz had a disappointing run in the WPL, finishing 3rd, 4th and then 5th last season. They have now overhauled the squad and retained only Shweta Sehrawat.
They have released big names, including former captain Deepti Sharma. With 4 RTM cards and 17 vacant slots, they face a huge rebuilding task. UPW are expected to bid aggressively at the auction.
The Mumbai Indians finished second in all three league stages and won the trophy twice. They enter the auction with a strong core after retaining five players.
Along with World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur and G Kamalini have also been retained. With a purse of ₹5.75 crore and 13 slots open, this auction will be a challenge for them.
Despite dominating every WPL season, the trophy remains elusive for the Delhi Capitals. They have retained 5 players: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland and Niki Prasad.
Captain Meg Lanning’s release creates the biggest gap. With only ₹5.70 crore left and many slots open, this auction will test their planning.
Gujarat Giants finished third last season. GG have kept only two players this year, captain Ashleigh Gardner and former skipper Beth Mooney.
Big names like Phoebe Litchfield, Laura Wolvaardt and Deandra Dottin have not been retained. With a purse of ₹9 crore, Gujarat must fill 16 squad slots and can use up to three RTM cards.
Teams that lose players due to retention rules can still pursue them through the Right To Match option. Each franchise can use up to five RTMs based on retentions.
No, Smriti Mandhana is not a part of today’s auction. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) retained her this year. The franchise has also retained Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry and Shreyanka Patil.
Today’s mega auction will take place at the JW Marriott in Aerocity, New Delhi, today, November 27. It starts at 3:30 PM. Fans can watch it on TV via the Star Sports Network. They can also watch the livestreaming online via the JioHotstar app and website.
Today's marquee set:
Amelia Kerr, Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, Laura Wolvaardt, Meg Lanning, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine and Sophie Ecclestone.
These elite players will be offered first in an auction. These names will attract heavy attention from teams and fans. How much is spent on these players will set the tone for the rest.