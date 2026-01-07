WPL 2026 complete schedule: Full list of matches, venues, timing, updated squads & live streaming - All you need to know

The 2026 edition of Women's Premier League will start on January 4 in Navi Mumbai. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of WPL. The final of WPL 2026 will be played on February 2 in Vadodara. 

Koushik Paul
Updated7 Jan 2026, 11:42 AM IST
Australian Meg Lanning will lead UP Warriorz in WPL 2026.
Australian Meg Lanning will lead UP Warriorz in WPL 2026. (PTI)

Following the high of India's maiden ICC World Cup triumph, the focus once again shifts to women's cricket as the fourth edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) kicks off in a couple of days in Navi Mumbai with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

In the new season, the likes of Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz have undergone personnel changes. With Delhi Capitals releasing Meg Lanning last year, the three-time runners-up have named Indian Jemimah Rodrigues as their new skipper.

On the other hand, Lanning was announced as the UP Warriorz captain replacing Deepti Sharma. However, the notable absentees in WPL 2026 with be Ellyse Perry (RCB) and Annabel Sutherland (Delhi Capitals), who have opted out due to personal reasons.

Complete schedule of WPL 2026

MatchDateFixtureVenueTime (IST)
1January 9Mumbai Indians vs RCBNavi Mumbai7:30 PM
2January 10UP Warriorz vs Gujarat GiantsNavi Mumbai3:00 PM
3January 10 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi CapitalsNavi Mumbai7:30 PM
4January 11 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat GiantsNavi Mumbai7:30 PM
5January 12 RCB vs UP WarriorzNavi Mumbai7:30 PM
6January 13 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat GiantsNavi Mumbai7:30 PM
7January 14 UP Warriorz vs Delhi CapitalsNavi Mumbai7:30 PM
8January 15 Mumbai Indians vs UP WarriorzNavi Mumbai7:30 PM
9January 16 RCB vs Gujarat GiantsNavi Mumbai7:30 PM
10January 17 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai IndiansNavi Mumbai3:00 PM
11January 17 Delhi Capitals vs RCBNavi Mumbai7:30 PM
12January 19 Gujarat Giants vs RCBVadodara7:30 PM
13January 20 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai IndiansVadodara7:30 PM
14January 22 Gujarat Giants vs UP WarriorzVadodara7:30 PM
15January 24 RCB vs Delhi CapitalsVadodara7:30 PM
16January 26 RCB vs Mumbai IndiansVadodara7:30 PM
17January 27 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi CapitalsVadodara7:30 PM
18January 29 UP Warriorz vs RCBVadodara7:30 PM
19January 30 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai IndiansVadodara7:30 PM
20February 1 Delhi Capitals vs UP WarriorzVadodara7:30 PM
EliminatorFebruary 3 Rank 2 vs Rank 3Vadodara7:30 PM
FinalFebruary 5 Rank 1 vs Winner (Eliminator)Vadodara7:30 PM

Full updated squads of WPL 2026

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marzianne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani

RCB: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D. Hemalatha

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni

UP Warriorz: Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Tara Norris, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G. Trisha, Pratika Rawal

WPL 2026 Player Replacements

TeamPlayer OutReasonReplacement PlayerRole
RCBEllyse Perry (Australia)Personal ReasonsSayali Satghare (India)All-rounder
Delhi CapitalsAnnabel Sutherland (Australia)Personal ReasonsAlana King (Australia)Leg-spinner
UP WarriorzTara Norris (USA)USA National DutyCharli Knott (Australia)All-rounder

Live streaming details of WPL 2026

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Women's Premier League (WPL). The WPL 2026 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of WPL 2026 matches will be on JioStar app and website.

