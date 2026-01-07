WPL 2026 complete schedule: Full list of matches, venues, timing, updated squads & live streaming - All you need to know

Following the high of India's maiden ICC World Cup triumph, the focus once again shifts to women's cricket as the fourth edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) kicks off in a couple of days in Navi Mumbai with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
In the new season, the likes of Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz have undergone personnel changes. With Delhi Capitals releasing Meg Lanning last year, the three-time runners-up have named Indian Jemimah Rodrigues as their new skipper.
On the other hand, Lanning was announced as the UP Warriorz captain replacing Deepti Sharma. However, the notable absentees in WPL 2026 with be Ellyse Perry (RCB) and Annabel Sutherland (Delhi Capitals), who have opted out due to personal reasons.
|Match
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|1
|January 9
|Mumbai Indians vs RCB
|Navi Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|2
|January 10
|UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants
|Navi Mumbai
|3:00 PM
|3
|January 10
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|Navi Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|4
|January 11
|Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
|Navi Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|5
|January 12
|RCB vs UP Warriorz
|Navi Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|6
|January 13
|Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
|Navi Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|7
|January 14
|UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals
|Navi Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|8
|January 15
|Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz
|Navi Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|9
|January 16
|RCB vs Gujarat Giants
|Navi Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|10
|January 17
|UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians
|Navi Mumbai
|3:00 PM
|11
|January 17
|Delhi Capitals vs RCB
|Navi Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|12
|January 19
|Gujarat Giants vs RCB
|Vadodara
|7:30 PM
|13
|January 20
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|Vadodara
|7:30 PM
|14
|January 22
|Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz
|Vadodara
|7:30 PM
|15
|January 24
|RCB vs Delhi Capitals
|Vadodara
|7:30 PM
|16
|January 26
|RCB vs Mumbai Indians
|Vadodara
|7:30 PM
|17
|January 27
|Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals
|Vadodara
|7:30 PM
|18
|January 29
|UP Warriorz vs RCB
|Vadodara
|7:30 PM
|19
|January 30
|Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians
|Vadodara
|7:30 PM
|20
|February 1
|Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz
|Vadodara
|7:30 PM
|Eliminator
|February 3
|Rank 2 vs Rank 3
|Vadodara
|7:30 PM
|Final
|February 5
|Rank 1 vs Winner (Eliminator)
|Vadodara
|7:30 PM
Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth
Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marzianne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani
RCB: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D. Hemalatha
Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni
UP Warriorz: Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Tara Norris, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G. Trisha, Pratika Rawal
|Team
|Player Out
|Reason
|Replacement Player
|Role
|RCB
|Ellyse Perry (Australia)
|Personal Reasons
|Sayali Satghare (India)
|All-rounder
|Delhi Capitals
|Annabel Sutherland (Australia)
|Personal Reasons
|Alana King (Australia)
|Leg-spinner
|UP Warriorz
|Tara Norris (USA)
|USA National Duty
|Charli Knott (Australia)
|All-rounder
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Women's Premier League (WPL). The WPL 2026 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of WPL 2026 matches will be on JioStar app and website.
