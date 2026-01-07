WPL 2026 complete schedule: Full list of matches, venues, timing, updated squads & live streaming - All you need to know

Following the high of India's maiden ICC World Cup triumph, the focus once again shifts to women's cricket as the fourth edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) kicks off in a couple of days in Navi Mumbai with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

In the new season, the likes of Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz have undergone personnel changes. With Delhi Capitals releasing Meg Lanning last year, the three-time runners-up have named Indian Jemimah Rodrigues as their new skipper.

On the other hand, Lanning was announced as the UP Warriorz captain replacing Deepti Sharma. However, the notable absentees in WPL 2026 with be Ellyse Perry (RCB) and Annabel Sutherland (Delhi Capitals), who have opted out due to personal reasons.

Complete schedule of WPL 2026

Match Date Fixture Venue Time (IST) 1 January 9 Mumbai Indians vs RCB Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM 2 January 10 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM 3 January 10 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM 4 January 11 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM 5 January 12 RCB vs UP Warriorz Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM 6 January 13 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM 7 January 14 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM 8 January 15 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM 9 January 16 RCB vs Gujarat Giants Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM 10 January 17 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM 11 January 17 Delhi Capitals vs RCB Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM 12 January 19 Gujarat Giants vs RCB Vadodara 7:30 PM 13 January 20 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Vadodara 7:30 PM 14 January 22 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Vadodara 7:30 PM 15 January 24 RCB vs Delhi Capitals Vadodara 7:30 PM 16 January 26 RCB vs Mumbai Indians Vadodara 7:30 PM 17 January 27 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Vadodara 7:30 PM 18 January 29 UP Warriorz vs RCB Vadodara 7:30 PM 19 January 30 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Vadodara 7:30 PM 20 February 1 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Vadodara 7:30 PM Eliminator February 3 Rank 2 vs Rank 3 Vadodara 7:30 PM Final February 5 Rank 1 vs Winner (Eliminator) Vadodara 7:30 PM

Full updated squads of WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marzianne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani

RCB: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D. Hemalatha

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni

UP Warriorz: Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Tara Norris, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G. Trisha, Pratika Rawal

WPL 2026 Player Replacements

Team Player Out Reason Replacement Player Role RCB Ellyse Perry (Australia) Personal Reasons Sayali Satghare (India) All-rounder Delhi Capitals Annabel Sutherland (Australia) Personal Reasons Alana King (Australia) Leg-spinner UP Warriorz Tara Norris (USA) USA National Duty Charli Knott (Australia) All-rounder