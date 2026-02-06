WPL 2026 Orange Cap & Purple Cap: Who topped charts for most runs and most wickets in Women's Premier League?

The fourth edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) concluded on Thursday with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeating Delhi Capitals by six wickets in a thrilling final at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. With this win, RCB joined Mumbai Indians for most titles in the WPL - two each.

Captain Smriti Mandhana was the flag-bearer of RCB throughout the tournament. Expectedly, the Indian vice-captain took the Orange Cap for most runs with a total of 377 runs in nine matches. She started the tournament with an unbeaten 47 against UP Warriorz.

She could have got her maiden WPL hundred had she not been dismissed for 96 against Delhi Capitals. A string of low scores thereafter did left Mandhana's fans disappointed, but she delivered when it mattered the most, scoring 87 in the final against Delhi Capitals, who lost fourth final in a row.

Although Mumbai Indians failed to make the final, but captain Harmanpreet Kaur made sure Mandhana has to work hard for her Orange Cap. Kaur finished second, followed by her teammate Nat Scriver-Brunt. Delhi Capitals's South African duo of Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt complete the top five at fourth and fifth in the list.

WPL 2026 Purple Cap for Most Wickets

Player Matches Best Bowling Average Economy Wickets Sophie Devine (Gujarat Giants) 9 4/37 16.00 8.28 17 Nandni Sharma (Delhi Capitals) 10 5/33 18.59 8.32 17 Nadine De Klerk (RCB) 9 4/22 15.69 7.84 16 Amelia Kerr (Mumbai Indians) 7 3/24 15.00 7.5 14 Sree Charani (Delhi Capitals) 10 4/31 22.36 8.31 14

Among the bowlers, former RCB star and Gujarat Giants all-rounder Sophie Devine took the Purple Cap, edging young Indian Nandini Sharma. Both Devine and Nandini Klerk finished on 17 wickets each but the Gujarat Giants star finished on the top of the table since she played a match less. RCB's Nadine de Klerk, Mumbai Indians' Amelia Kerr and Delhi Capitals Sree Charani took the third, fourth and fifth spots.

