WPL 2026 Orange Cap & Purple Cap: Who topped charts for most runs and most wickets in Women's Premier League?

RCB's Smriti Mandhana topped the run scoring charts for WPL 2026 Orange Cap, while the Purple Cap is with Gujarat Giants' Sophie Devine for most wickets.

Koushik Paul
Updated6 Feb 2026, 02:15 PM IST
RCB's Smriti Mandhana got the WPL 2026 Orange Cap for most runs.
The fourth edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) concluded on Thursday with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeating Delhi Capitals by six wickets in a thrilling final at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. With this win, RCB joined Mumbai Indians for most titles in the WPL - two each.

Captain Smriti Mandhana was the flag-bearer of RCB throughout the tournament. Expectedly, the Indian vice-captain took the Orange Cap for most runs with a total of 377 runs in nine matches. She started the tournament with an unbeaten 47 against UP Warriorz.

She could have got her maiden WPL hundred had she not been dismissed for 96 against Delhi Capitals. A string of low scores thereafter did left Mandhana's fans disappointed, but she delivered when it mattered the most, scoring 87 in the final against Delhi Capitals, who lost fourth final in a row.

Although Mumbai Indians failed to make the final, but captain Harmanpreet Kaur made sure Mandhana has to work hard for her Orange Cap. Kaur finished second, followed by her teammate Nat Scriver-Brunt. Delhi Capitals's South African duo of Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt complete the top five at fourth and fifth in the list.

WPL 2026 Purple Cap for Most Wickets

PlayerMatchesBest BowlingAverageEconomyWickets
Sophie Devine (Gujarat Giants)94/3716.008.2817
Nandni Sharma (Delhi Capitals)105/3318.598.3217
Nadine De Klerk (RCB)94/2215.697.8416
Amelia Kerr (Mumbai Indians)73/2415.007.5 14
Sree Charani (Delhi Capitals)104/3122.368.3114

Among the bowlers, former RCB star and Gujarat Giants all-rounder Sophie Devine took the Purple Cap, edging young Indian Nandini Sharma. Both Devine and Nandini Klerk finished on 17 wickets each but the Gujarat Giants star finished on the top of the table since she played a match less. RCB's Nadine de Klerk, Mumbai Indians' Amelia Kerr and Delhi Capitals Sree Charani took the third, fourth and fifth spots.

WPL 2026 Orange Cap for Most Runs

PlayerMatchesHighestStrike RateAverageRuns
Smriti Mandhana (RCB)996153.2553.86377
Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians)882 not out150.6668.40342
Nat Sciver-Brunt (Mumbai Indians)7100 not out151.4164.20321
Lizelle Lee (Delhi Capitals)1086139.1332.00320
Laura Wolvaardt (Delhi Capitals)1077135.4745.29317
