WPL 2026 points table: It’s Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians on top

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 points table shows an early but clear separation between the teams. The net run rate is already playing a decisive role.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, helmed by Smriti Mandhana, sit at the top after winning both their matches. With 4 points from two games and a very strong net run rate of +1.964, RCB have started the season in dominant fashion.

Mumbai Indians Women are second with 4 points, but from 4 matches. Two wins and two losses show inconsistency, and MI’s net run rate of +0.469 keeps Harmanpreet Kaur’s team below RCB.

Gujarat Giants Women, captained by Ashleigh Gardner, hold third place with 4 points from three matches. Two wins and one loss, along with a modest positive net run rate of +0.105, indicate competitive performances without big margins.

Delhi Capitals Women, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, are fourth with 2 points from three games. Their negative net run rate of -0.833 reflects heavy losses despite one win.

UP Warriorz Women are currently at the bottom. Meg Lanning’s team is struggling with one win from four matches and a net run rate of -0.906.

WPL 2026: Best performances so far WPL 2026 has seen some impressive performances so far. With the bat, Harmanpreet Kaur has been outstanding for the Mumbai Indians. She tops the run charts with 181 runs from four matches and an exceptional average of 90.50.

Close behind is Lizelle Lee of the Delhi Capitals. She has scored 163 runs in three matches at an average of 54.33. Her starts at the top have given Delhi momentum even if DC have struggled overall.

Phoebe Litchfield of UP Warriorz has been one of the positives for her side, scoring 150 runs in four games. Sophie Devine (141) of Gujarat Giants and Nat Sciver-Brunt (139) of Mumbai Indians complete the top five.

In bowling, Nandani Sharma of Delhi Capitals leads the wicket chart with 8 wickets in three matches. Her economy of 8.80 shows she is attacking even at some cost.

Amelia Kerr has once again proven her class for the Mumbai Indians, taking 7 wickets in four games at a better economy of 7.44.

Nadine de Klerk’s 6 wickets in just two matches for RCB stand out, especially with an impressive economy of 6.75.

In terms of the highest individual scores in WPL 2026, Sophie Devine leads the list for the Gujarat Giants. Her explosive 95 came at a strike rate of 226.19. Fans will have to wait to witness the first WPL century.

Lizelle Lee follows with a top score of 86 for the Capitals, striking at 159.25. Royal Challengers’ Grace Harris has also impressed, scoring 85 at a strike rate of 212.50. Phoebe Litchfield (78) and Laura Wolvaardt (77) complete the top five with fluent and impactful knocks.

Nandani Sharma tops the chart for best bowling figures with 5 wickets for 33 runs for the Capitals. Nadine de Klerk’s 4 for 26 for RCB stands out for its control, reflected in her economy of 6.50. Mumbai Indians’ Amelia Kerr is the next to go, with 3 for 24.