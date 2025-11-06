WPL 2026 Retention: Complete list of retained & released players by RCB, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, GG, UP Warriorz

After Indian women brought glory by lifting the World Cup a couple of days back in Mumbai, the focus shifts to the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) auction as the five franchises have announced the list of their retained players ahead of the 2026 season.

Each franchise could retain a maximum of five players - maximum of three Indian and maximum of two overseas. In case any franchise wanted to retain five players, at least one of them have to be an uncapped Indian cricketer (Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians retained five each). The WPL 2026 player auction is set to take place on November 27 in New Delhi.