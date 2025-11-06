WPL 2026 Retention: Complete list of retained & released players by RCB, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, GG, UP Warriorz

After Indian women brought glory by lifting the World Cup a couple of days back in Mumbai, the focus shifts to the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) auction as the five franchises have announced the list of their retained players ahead of the 2026 season.
Each franchise could retain a maximum of five players - maximum of three Indian and maximum of two overseas. In case any franchise wanted to retain five players, at least one of them have to be an uncapped Indian cricketer (Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians retained five each). The WPL 2026 player auction is set to take place on November 27 in New Delhi.
RCB: Smriti Mandhana ( ₹3.5 crore), Ellyse Perry ( ₹2 crore), Richa Ghosh ( ₹2.75 crore), Shreyanka Patil ( ₹60 lakhs)
Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur ( ₹2.5 crore), Nat Sciver-Brunt ( ₹3.5 crore), Hayley Matthews ( ₹1.75 crore), Amanjot Kaur ( ₹1 crore), G Kamalini ( ₹50 lakhs)
Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues ( ₹2.2 crore), Shafali Verma ( ₹2.2 crore), Marizanne Kapp ( ₹2.2 crore), Annabel Sutherland ( ₹2.2 crore), Niki Prasad ( ₹50 lakhs)
Gujarat Giants: Ash Gardner ( ₹3.5 crore), Beth Mooney ( ₹2.5 crore)
UP Warriorz: Shweta Sehrawat ( ₹50 lakhs)
RCB: Sophie Devine, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross, Sophie Molineux, Renuka Singh, Sabbineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Kanika Ahuja, Nuzhat Parween, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Jagravi Pawar, Raghvi Bisht, Asha Sobhana
Mumbai Indians: Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, Yastika Bhatia, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Jintimani Kalita, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari, Parunika Sisodia
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, N Charani, Shikha Pandey, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Taniyaa Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu
Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Deandra Dottin, Danielle Gibson, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Shabnam Shakil, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Sayali Sathgare, Simran Shaikh, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Alana King, Chamari Athapaththu, Chinelle Henry, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud, Arushi Goel
RCB: RS 6.15 crore
Mumbai Indians: ₹5.75 crore
Delhi Capitals: ₹5.70 crore
Gujarat Giants: ₹9 crore
UP Warriorz: ₹14.5 crore
