WPL 2026 schedule revealed, final to be played on 5 February: All you need to know

BCCI has released the schedule for the Women's Premier League 2026, running from 9 January to 5 February at DY Patil and BCA Stadiums. Full match details are yet to be announced.

Published27 Nov 2025, 05:07 PM IST
Delhi Capitals have retained both Shafali Verma (L) and Jemimah Rodrigues ahead of the WPL 2025 auction. (PTI)
BCCI has announced the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 scheudule with the 20 over tournament set to begin from 9 January and the final match to be held on 5 February, 2026.

The fourth edition of WPL will be played across two venues DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and BCA Stadium in Vadodara. The Indian cricket board has not yet revealed the complete list of all matches yet.

(This is a developing story, come back here for more updates)

