WPL 2026 schedule revealed, final to be played on 5 February: All you need to know

BCCI has announced the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 scheudule with the 20 over tournament set to begin from 9 January and the final match to be held on 5 February, 2026.

The fourth edition of WPL will be played across two venues DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and BCA Stadium in Vadodara. The Indian cricket board has not yet revealed the complete list of all matches yet.