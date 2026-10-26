WPL 2027 auction: Full list of 146 players shortlisted for 27 slots, remaining purse of all 5 teams, where to watch live

The buzz around the Women's Premier League (WPL) is back again as all the five teams are gearing up to finalise their squads for the fifth edition of the tournament, which is set for January 14 to February 7, 2027. The mini-player auction for WPL 2027 will be held in Kochi on October 28.
While almost all the teams have retained their core, the mini-auction will give them a chance to fill the remaining voids and bring fresh talent before a new season begins. A total of 27 slots will be up for grabs - 20 Indians and seven overseas players. 146 players have been shortlisted for the auction.
Out of the 146 players, 119 are from India (22 capped and 97 uncapped). The remaining 27 players are from overseas (14 capped, 13 uncapped, including six from Associate Nations).
England's Sophia Dunkley and Australia's Sophie Molineux are the only two to have registered at the highest base price of ₹50 lakhs. In the ₹40 lajhs category are India's G Kamalini and Kiran Navgire, along with Australian all-rounders Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen.
30 players have listed themselves under the ₹30 lakhs category, which includes India's Sneh Rana, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu and Australian all-rounder Grace Harris among the notable ones. Scotland's Sarah Bryce and Kathryn Bryce are among the players from Associate Nation in the WPL 2027 mini-auction.
|Event
|Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 player auction
|Date
|October 28
|Time
|5:30 PM IST
|Venue
|Grand Hyatt, Kochi
UP Warriorz will enter the WPL 2027 auction with the largest auction available, while Mumbai Indians have the lowest budget. UP Warriorz also have the most slots to fill, followed by Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants.
|Team
|Remaining Purse
|Total Slots
|Overseas Slots
|UP Warriorz
|₹3.75 crore
|8
|3
|Gujarat Giants
|₹1.25 crore
|3
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|₹1.15 crore
|5
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|₹1.10 crore
|5
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|₹90 lakh
|6
|0
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of WPL 2027 mini-auction. The event will be telecast live on Star Sports SD and HD (Hindi and English) channels from 5:30 PM IST. The pre-show will start one hour prior to the event. Live streaming of WPL 2027 player auction will be available on JioStar.
|Name
|Country
|Role
|Status
|Base Price (in Rs)
|Raghvi Bist
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Sophia Dunkley
|England
|Batter
|Capped
|50 lakhs
|Tejal Hasabnis
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Gunalan Kamalini
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|40 lakhs
|Kiran Navgire
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|40 lakhs
|Ayushi Soni
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Chamari Athapaththu
|Sri Lanka
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Grace Harris
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Sophie Molineux
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50 lakhs
|Orla Prendergast
|Ireland
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Sneh Rana
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Taniyaa Bhatia
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Uma Chetry
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Nuzhat Parween
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Sushma Verma
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Mithali Ayodya
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Rosemary Mair
|New Zealand
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Titas Sadhu
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Saima Thakor
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Tayla Vlaeminck
|Australia
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Saika Ishaque
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Priya Mishra
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Nonkululeko Mlaba
|South Africa
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Asha Sobhana
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Vrinda Dinesh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Humairaa Kaazi
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Disha Kasat
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Gautami Naik
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Shweta Sehrawat
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Purvaja Verlekar
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sujata Dey
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Tess Flintoff
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Poonam Khemnar
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Anandita Kishor
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Charli Knott
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Pragati Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Bhavika Ahire
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sarah Bryce
|Scotland
|Wicketkeeper
|Associate
|10 lakhs
|Latika Inamdar
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Shivani Singh
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Rima Ekka
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Shraddha Pokharkar
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Yashasri S
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20 lakhs
|Shabnam Shakil
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Eddla Srujana
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Samantha Bates
|Australia
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Bharti Rawal
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Shanu Sen
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Parunika Sisodia
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sonam Yadav
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Annerie Dercksen
|South Africa
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Heather Graham
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Capped
|40 lakhs
|Jess Jonassen
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Capped
|40 lakhs
|Kayla Reyneke
|South Africa
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Chloe Tryon
|South Africa
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Preeti Bose
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Shuchi Upadhyay
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Devika Vaidya
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Saanika Chalke
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Pranavi Chandra
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Ira Jadhav
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Shraddha Nabira
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Tanisha Ohlan
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20 lakhs
|Varnika Singh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Maitlan Brown
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Kathryn Bryce
|Scotland
|All-rounder
|Associate
|10 lakhs
|Darcey Carter
|Scotland
|All-rounder
|Associate
|10 lakhs
|Uma Kashvi
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Amandeep Kaur
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Joshitha VJ
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Khushi Bhatia
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Riya Chaudhari
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Babette De Leede
|Netherland
|Wicketkeeper
|Associate
|10 lakhs
|Pragya Rawat
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Anshu Apurva
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Yashasvi Katta
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20 lakhs
|Nandhana Sridharan
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Jyoti Thakur
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Gargi Wankar
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Apeksha Anand
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Nikita Chauhan
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Kirstie Gordon
|Scotland
|Bowler
|Associate
|10 lakhs
|Shreya Shrivas
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Poonam Soni
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Simran Bahadur
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Mona Meshram
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Anjali Sarvani
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Meghna Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Monika Devi
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Divya Ganesh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Bhavana Goplani
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Harsimran Kaur
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Ayesha Shaikh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Inchara Umesh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Nazma Khan
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Vidhi Parmar
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Deeksha Sharma
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Shivi Sharma
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Kanishka Thakur
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Gongadi Trisha
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sandhya Chhetri
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Ramyashri KN
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Chandni Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sumiti Soni
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Akshita Bhagat
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Esha Oza
|UAE
|All-rounder
|Associate
|10 lakhs
|Maddie Penna
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Aayushi Shukla
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Anaadi Tagde
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Triveni Vashistha
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|20 lakhs
|Manali Dakshini
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Roshini Kiran
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Palnati Rishika Krishnan
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Henrietta Pereira
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Tanisha Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sonal Thakur
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Keerthana Balakrishnan
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Kira Chathli
|England
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Salonee Dangore
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Arya Gohane
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Milly Illingworth
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Nalla Reddy
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Suman Meena
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sonia Mendhiya
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Anshu Nagar
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Dnyaneshwari Patil
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sahana Pawar
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Karri Poojitha
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Kaku Barman
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Bidisha Dey
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Shishira Gowda
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Dimple Kanwar
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sonali Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Mithila Vinod
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Fatima Jaffer
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Karnika Karthick
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Ishita Khale
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Pragya Rawat
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Neetu Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Soumya Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Jazmine Gill
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Bharati Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Kalpana Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Palak Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Rekha Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Nisha Verma
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
Delhi Capitals: Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma.
Gujarat Giants: Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia.
Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Rahila Firdous, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma.
RCB: Arundhati Reddy, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll, Lauren Bell, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana.
UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.