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WPL 2027 auction: Full list of 146 players shortlisted for 27 slots, remaining purse of all 5 teams, where to watch live

The Women's Premier League (WPL) mini-auction is scheduled for October 28 in Kochi. A total of 146 players have been shortlisted for the 27 available slots among the five teams.  

Koushik Paul
Updated26 Oct 2026, 04:22 PM IST
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RCB are the defending champions of the WPL.
RCB are the defending champions of the WPL. (WPL)
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The buzz around the Women's Premier League (WPL) is back again as all the five teams are gearing up to finalise their squads for the fifth edition of the tournament, which is set for January 14 to February 7, 2027. The mini-player auction for WPL 2027 will be held in Kochi on October 28.

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While almost all the teams have retained their core, the mini-auction will give them a chance to fill the remaining voids and bring fresh talent before a new season begins. A total of 27 slots will be up for grabs - 20 Indians and seven overseas players. 146 players have been shortlisted for the auction.

Also Read | WPL 2026: Who won Orange Cap & Purple Cap?

Out of the 146 players, 119 are from India (22 capped and 97 uncapped). The remaining 27 players are from overseas (14 capped, 13 uncapped, including six from Associate Nations).

England's Sophia Dunkley and Australia's Sophie Molineux are the only two to have registered at the highest base price of 50 lakhs. In the 40 lajhs category are India's G Kamalini and Kiran Navgire, along with Australian all-rounders Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen.

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30 players have listed themselves under the 30 lakhs category, which includes India's Sneh Rana, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu and Australian all-rounder Grace Harris among the notable ones. Scotland's Sarah Bryce and Kathryn Bryce are among the players from Associate Nation in the WPL 2027 mini-auction.

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WPL 2027 auction - Date, time, venue

EventWomen's Premier League (WPL) 2027 player auction
DateOctober 28
Time 5:30 PM IST
VenueGrand Hyatt, Kochi

UP Warriorz will enter the WPL 2027 auction with the largest auction available, while Mumbai Indians have the lowest budget. UP Warriorz also have the most slots to fill, followed by Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants.

Also Read | WPL 2027 auction: 146 players to go under the hammer in Kochi on 28 October

WPL 2027 - Team-wise remaining purse, slots

TeamRemaining PurseTotal SlotsOverseas Slots
UP Warriorz 3.75 crore83
Gujarat Giants 1.25 crore31
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.15 crore52
Delhi Capitals 1.10 crore51
Mumbai Indians 90 lakh60

When and where to watch WPL 2027 auction?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of WPL 2027 mini-auction. The event will be telecast live on Star Sports SD and HD (Hindi and English) channels from 5:30 PM IST. The pre-show will start one hour prior to the event. Live streaming of WPL 2027 player auction will be available on JioStar.

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List of total 146 players for WPL 2027 auction

NameCountryRoleStatusBase Price (in Rs)
Raghvi BistIndiaBatterCapped30 lakhs
Sophia DunkleyEnglandBatterCapped50 lakhs
Tejal HasabnisIndiaBatterCapped30 lakhs
Gunalan KamaliniIndiaBatterCapped40 lakhs
Kiran NavgireIndiaBatterCapped40 lakhs
Ayushi SoniIndiaBatterCapped30 lakhs
Chamari AthapaththuSri LankaAll-rounderCapped30 lakhs
Grace HarrisAustraliaAll-rounderCapped30 lakhs
Sophie MolineuxAustraliaAll-rounderCapped50 lakhs
Orla PrendergastIrelandAll-rounderCapped30 lakhs
Sneh RanaIndiaAll-rounderCapped30 lakhs
Taniyaa BhatiaIndiaWicketkeeperCapped30 lakhs
Uma ChetryIndiaWicketkeeperCapped30 lakhs
Nuzhat ParweenIndiaWicketkeeperCapped30 lakhs
Sushma VermaIndiaWicketkeeperCapped30 lakhs
Mithali AyodyaSri LankaBowlerCapped30 lakhs
Rosemary MairNew ZealandBowlerCapped30 lakhs
Titas SadhuIndiaBowlerCapped30 lakhs
Saima ThakorIndiaBowlerCapped30 lakhs
Tayla VlaeminckAustraliaBowlerCapped30 lakhs
Saika IshaqueIndiaBowlerCapped30 lakhs
Priya MishraIndiaBowlerCapped30 lakhs
Nonkululeko MlabaSouth AfricaBowlerCapped30 lakhs
Asha SobhanaIndiaBowlerCapped30 lakhs
Vrinda DineshIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Humairaa KaaziIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Disha KasatIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Gautami NaikIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Shweta SehrawatIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Purvaja VerlekarIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Sujata DeyIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Tess FlintoffAustraliaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Poonam KhemnarIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Anandita KishorIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Charli KnottAustraliaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Pragati SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Bhavika AhireIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped10 lakhs
Sarah BryceScotlandWicketkeeperAssociate10 lakhs
Latika InamdarIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped10 lakhs
Shivani SinghIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped10 lakhs
Rima EkkaIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Shraddha PokharkarIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Yashasri SIndiaBowlerUncapped20 lakhs
Shabnam ShakilIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Eddla SrujanaIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Samantha BatesAustraliaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Bharti RawalIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Shanu SenIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Parunika SisodiaIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Sonam YadavIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Annerie DercksenSouth AfricaAll-rounderCapped30 lakhs
Heather GrahamAustraliaAll-rounderCapped40 lakhs
Jess JonassenAustraliaAll-rounderCapped40 lakhs
Kayla ReynekeSouth AfricaAll-rounderCapped30 lakhs
Chloe TryonSouth AfricaAll-rounderCapped30 lakhs
Preeti BoseIndiaBowlerCapped30 lakhs
Shuchi UpadhyayIndiaBowlerCapped30 lakhs
Devika VaidyaIndiaBowlerCapped30 lakhs
Saanika ChalkeIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Pranavi ChandraIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Ira JadhavIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Shraddha NabiraIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Tanisha OhlanIndiaBatterUncapped20 lakhs
Varnika SinghIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Maitlan BrownAustraliaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Kathryn BryceScotlandAll-rounderAssociate10 lakhs
Darcey CarterScotlandAll-rounderAssociate10 lakhs
Uma KashviIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Amandeep KaurIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Joshitha VJIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Khushi BhatiaIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped10 lakhs
Riya ChaudhariIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped10 lakhs
Babette De LeedeNetherlandWicketkeeperAssociate10 lakhs
Pragya RawatIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped10 lakhs
Anshu ApurvaIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Yashasvi KattaIndiaBowlerUncapped20 lakhs
Nandhana SridharanIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Jyoti ThakurIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Gargi WankarIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Apeksha AnandIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Nikita ChauhanIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Kirstie GordonScotlandBowlerAssociate10 lakhs
Shreya ShrivasIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Poonam SoniIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Simran BahadurIndiaAll-rounderCapped30 lakhs
Mona MeshramIndiaAll-rounderCapped30 lakhs
Anjali SarvaniIndiaAll-rounderCapped30 lakhs
Meghna SinghIndiaAll-rounderCapped30 lakhs
Monika DeviIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Divya GaneshIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Bhavana GoplaniIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Harsimran KaurIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Ayesha ShaikhIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Inchara UmeshIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Nazma KhanIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Vidhi ParmarIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Deeksha SharmaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Shivi SharmaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Kanishka ThakurIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Gongadi TrishaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Sandhya ChhetriIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Ramyashri KNIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Chandni SharmaIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Sumiti SoniIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Akshita BhagatIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Esha OzaUAEAll-rounderAssociate10 lakhs
Maddie PennaAustraliaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Aayushi ShuklaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Anaadi TagdeIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Triveni VashisthaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped20 lakhs
Manali DakshiniIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Roshini KiranIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Palnati Rishika KrishnanIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Henrietta PereiraIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Tanisha SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Sonal ThakurIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Keerthana BalakrishnanIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Kira ChathliEnglandAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Salonee DangoreIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Arya GohaneIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Milly IllingworthAustraliaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Nalla ReddyIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Suman MeenaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Sonia MendhiyaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Anshu NagarIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Dnyaneshwari PatilIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Sahana PawarIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Karri PoojithaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Kaku BarmanIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Bidisha DeyIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Shishira GowdaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Dimple KanwarIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Sonali SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Mithila VinodIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Fatima JafferIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Karnika KarthickIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Ishita KhaleIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Pragya RawatIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Neetu SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Soumya SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Jazmine GillIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Bharati SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Kalpana SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Palak SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Rekha SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Nisha VermaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs

WPL 2027: Full list of retained players

Delhi Capitals: Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma.

Gujarat Giants: Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia.

Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Rahila Firdous, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma.

Also Read | Would love to own a team in WPL: Mohit Burman

RCB: Arundhati Reddy, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll, Lauren Bell, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana.

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UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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