WPL 2027 auction: Full list of 146 players shortlisted for 27 slots, remaining purse of all 5 teams, where to watch live

The buzz around the Women's Premier League (WPL) is back again as all the five teams are gearing up to finalise their squads for the fifth edition of the tournament, which is set for January 14 to February 7, 2027. The mini-player auction for WPL 2027 will be held in Kochi on October 28.
While almost all the teams have retained their core, the mini-auction will give them a chance to fill the remaining voids and bring fresh talent before a new season begins. A total of 27 slots will be up for grabs - 20 Indians and seven overseas players. 146 players have been shortlisted for the auction.
Out of the 146 players, 119 are from India (22 capped and 97 uncapped). The remaining 27 players are from overseas (14 capped, 13 uncapped, including six from Associate Nations).
England's Sophia Dunkley and Australia's Sophie Molineux are the only two to have registered at the highest base price of ₹50 lakhs. In the ₹40 lajhs category are India's G Kamalini and Kiran Navgire, along with Australian all-rounders Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen.
30 players have listed themselves under the ₹30 lakhs category, which includes India's Sneh Rana, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu and Australian all-rounder Grace Harris among the notable ones. Scotland's Sarah Bryce and Kathryn Bryce are among the players from Associate Nation in the WPL 2027 mini-auction.
|Event
|Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 player auction
|Date
|October 28
|Time
|5:30 PM IST
|Venue
|Grand Hyatt, Kochi
UP Warriorz will enter the WPL 2027 auction with the largest auction available, while Mumbai Indians have the lowest budget. UP Warriorz also have the most slots to fill, followed by Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants.
|Team
|Remaining Purse
|Total Slots
|Overseas Slots
|UP Warriorz
|₹3.75 crore
|8
|3
|Gujarat Giants
|₹1.25 crore
|3
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|₹1.15 crore
|5
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|₹1.10 crore
|5
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|₹90 lakh
|6
|0
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of WPL 2027 mini-auction. The event will be telecast live on Star Sports SD and HD (Hindi and English) channels from 5:30 PM IST. The pre-show will start one hour prior to the event. Live streaming of WPL 2027 player auction will be available on JioStar.
|Name
|Country
|Role
|Status
|Base Price (in Rs)
|Raghvi Bist
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Sophia Dunkley
|England
|Batter
|Capped
|50 lakhs
|Tejal Hasabnis
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Gunalan Kamalini
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|40 lakhs
|Kiran Navgire
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|40 lakhs
|Ayushi Soni
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Chamari Athapaththu
|Sri Lanka
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Grace Harris
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Sophie Molineux
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50 lakhs
|Orla Prendergast
|Ireland
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Sneh Rana
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Taniyaa Bhatia
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Uma Chetry
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Nuzhat Parween
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Sushma Verma
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Mithali Ayodya
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Rosemary Mair
|New Zealand
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Titas Sadhu
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Saima Thakor
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Tayla Vlaeminck
|Australia
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Saika Ishaque
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Priya Mishra
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Nonkululeko Mlaba
|South Africa
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Asha Sobhana
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Vrinda Dinesh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Humairaa Kaazi
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Disha Kasat
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Gautami Naik
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Shweta Sehrawat
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Purvaja Verlekar
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sujata Dey
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Tess Flintoff
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Poonam Khemnar
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Anandita Kishor
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Charli Knott
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Pragati Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Bhavika Ahire
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sarah Bryce
|Scotland
|Wicketkeeper
|Associate
|10 lakhs
|Latika Inamdar
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Shivani Singh
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Rima Ekka
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Shraddha Pokharkar
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Yashasri S
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20 lakhs
|Shabnam Shakil
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Eddla Srujana
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Samantha Bates
|Australia
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Bharti Rawal
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Shanu Sen
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Parunika Sisodia
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sonam Yadav
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Annerie Dercksen
|South Africa
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Heather Graham
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Capped
|40 lakhs
|Jess Jonassen
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Capped
|40 lakhs
|Kayla Reyneke
|South Africa
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Chloe Tryon
|South Africa
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Preeti Bose
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Shuchi Upadhyay
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Devika Vaidya
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Saanika Chalke
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Pranavi Chandra
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Ira Jadhav
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Shraddha Nabira
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Tanisha Ohlan
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20 lakhs
|Varnika Singh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Maitlan Brown
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Kathryn Bryce
|Scotland
|All-rounder
|Associate
|10 lakhs
|Darcey Carter
|Scotland
|All-rounder
|Associate
|10 lakhs
|Uma Kashvi
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Amandeep Kaur
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Joshitha VJ
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Khushi Bhatia
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Riya Chaudhari
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Babette De Leede
|Netherland
|Wicketkeeper
|Associate
|10 lakhs
|Pragya Rawat
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Anshu Apurva
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Yashasvi Katta
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20 lakhs
|Nandhana Sridharan
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Jyoti Thakur
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Gargi Wankar
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Apeksha Anand
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Nikita Chauhan
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Kirstie Gordon
|Scotland
|Bowler
|Associate
|10 lakhs
|Shreya Shrivas
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Poonam Soni
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Simran Bahadur
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Mona Meshram
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Anjali Sarvani
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Meghna Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Monika Devi
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Divya Ganesh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Bhavana Goplani
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Harsimran Kaur
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Ayesha Shaikh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Inchara Umesh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Nazma Khan
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Vidhi Parmar
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Deeksha Sharma
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Shivi Sharma
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Kanishka Thakur
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Gongadi Trisha
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sandhya Chhetri
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Ramyashri KN
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Chandni Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sumiti Soni
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Akshita Bhagat
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Esha Oza
|UAE
|All-rounder
|Associate
|10 lakhs
|Maddie Penna
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Aayushi Shukla
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Anaadi Tagde
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Triveni Vashistha
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|20 lakhs
|Manali Dakshini
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Roshini Kiran
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Palnati Rishika Krishnan
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Henrietta Pereira
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Tanisha Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sonal Thakur
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Keerthana Balakrishnan
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Kira Chathli
|England
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Salonee Dangore
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Arya Gohane
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Milly Illingworth
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Nalla Reddy
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Suman Meena
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sonia Mendhiya
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Anshu Nagar
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Dnyaneshwari Patil
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sahana Pawar
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Karri Poojitha
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Kaku Barman
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Bidisha Dey
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Shishira Gowda
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Dimple Kanwar
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sonali Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Mithila Vinod
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Fatima Jaffer
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Karnika Karthick
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Ishita Khale
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Pragya Rawat
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Neetu Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Soumya Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Jazmine Gill
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Bharati Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Kalpana Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Palak Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Rekha Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Nisha Verma
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
Delhi Capitals: Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma.
Gujarat Giants: Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia.
Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Rahila Firdous, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma.
RCB: Arundhati Reddy, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll, Lauren Bell, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana.
UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone.