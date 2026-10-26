WPL 2027 auction: Full list of 146 players shortlisted for 27 slots, remaining purse of all 5 teams, where to watch live

The buzz around the Women's Premier League (WPL) is back again as all the five teams are gearing up to finalise their squads for the fifth edition of the tournament, which is set for January 14 to February 7, 2027. The mini-player auction for WPL 2027 will be held in Kochi on October 28.

Advertisement

While almost all the teams have retained their core, the mini-auction will give them a chance to fill the remaining voids and bring fresh talent before a new season begins. A total of 27 slots will be up for grabs - 20 Indians and seven overseas players. 146 players have been shortlisted for the auction.

Out of the 146 players, 119 are from India (22 capped and 97 uncapped). The remaining 27 players are from overseas (14 capped, 13 uncapped, including six from Associate Nations).

England's Sophia Dunkley and Australia's Sophie Molineux are the only two to have registered at the highest base price of ₹50 lakhs. In the ₹40 lajhs category are India's G Kamalini and Kiran Navgire, along with Australian all-rounders Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen.

Advertisement

30 players have listed themselves under the ₹30 lakhs category, which includes India's Sneh Rana, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu and Australian all-rounder Grace Harris among the notable ones. Scotland's Sarah Bryce and Kathryn Bryce are among the players from Associate Nation in the WPL 2027 mini-auction.

Advertisement

WPL 2027 auction - Date, time, venue

Event Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 player auction Date October 28 Time 5:30 PM IST Venue Grand Hyatt, Kochi

UP Warriorz will enter the WPL 2027 auction with the largest auction available, while Mumbai Indians have the lowest budget. UP Warriorz also have the most slots to fill, followed by Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants.

Also Read | WPL 2027 auction: 146 players to go under the hammer in Kochi on 28 October

WPL 2027 - Team-wise remaining purse, slots

Team Remaining Purse Total Slots Overseas Slots UP Warriorz ₹ 3.75 crore 8 3 Gujarat Giants ₹ 1.25 crore 3 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru ₹ 1.15 crore 5 2 Delhi Capitals ₹ 1.10 crore 5 1 Mumbai Indians ₹ 90 lakh 6 0

When and where to watch WPL 2027 auction? Star Sports is the official broadcaster of WPL 2027 mini-auction. The event will be telecast live on Star Sports SD and HD (Hindi and English) channels from 5:30 PM IST. The pre-show will start one hour prior to the event. Live streaming of WPL 2027 player auction will be available on JioStar.

Advertisement

List of total 146 players for WPL 2027 auction

Name Country Role Status Base Price (in Rs) Raghvi Bist India Batter Capped 30 lakhs Sophia Dunkley England Batter Capped 50 lakhs Tejal Hasabnis India Batter Capped 30 lakhs Gunalan Kamalini India Batter Capped 40 lakhs Kiran Navgire India Batter Capped 40 lakhs Ayushi Soni India Batter Capped 30 lakhs Chamari Athapaththu Sri Lanka All-rounder Capped 30 lakhs Grace Harris Australia All-rounder Capped 30 lakhs Sophie Molineux Australia All-rounder Capped 50 lakhs Orla Prendergast Ireland All-rounder Capped 30 lakhs Sneh Rana India All-rounder Capped 30 lakhs Taniyaa Bhatia India Wicketkeeper Capped 30 lakhs Uma Chetry India Wicketkeeper Capped 30 lakhs Nuzhat Parween India Wicketkeeper Capped 30 lakhs Sushma Verma India Wicketkeeper Capped 30 lakhs Mithali Ayodya Sri Lanka Bowler Capped 30 lakhs Rosemary Mair New Zealand Bowler Capped 30 lakhs Titas Sadhu India Bowler Capped 30 lakhs Saima Thakor India Bowler Capped 30 lakhs Tayla Vlaeminck Australia Bowler Capped 30 lakhs Saika Ishaque India Bowler Capped 30 lakhs Priya Mishra India Bowler Capped 30 lakhs Nonkululeko Mlaba South Africa Bowler Capped 30 lakhs Asha Sobhana India Bowler Capped 30 lakhs Vrinda Dinesh India Batter Uncapped 10 lakhs Humairaa Kaazi India Batter Uncapped 10 lakhs Disha Kasat India Batter Uncapped 10 lakhs Gautami Naik India Batter Uncapped 10 lakhs Shweta Sehrawat India Batter Uncapped 10 lakhs Purvaja Verlekar India Batter Uncapped 10 lakhs Sujata Dey India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Tess Flintoff Australia All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Poonam Khemnar India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Anandita Kishor India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Charli Knott Australia All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Pragati Singh India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Bhavika Ahire India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10 lakhs Sarah Bryce Scotland Wicketkeeper Associate 10 lakhs Latika Inamdar India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10 lakhs Shivani Singh India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10 lakhs Rima Ekka India Bowler Uncapped 10 lakhs Shraddha Pokharkar India Bowler Uncapped 10 lakhs Yashasri S India Bowler Uncapped 20 lakhs Shabnam Shakil India Bowler Uncapped 10 lakhs Eddla Srujana India Bowler Uncapped 10 lakhs Samantha Bates Australia Bowler Uncapped 10 lakhs Bharti Rawal India Bowler Uncapped 10 lakhs Shanu Sen India Bowler Uncapped 10 lakhs Parunika Sisodia India Bowler Uncapped 10 lakhs Sonam Yadav India Bowler Uncapped 10 lakhs Annerie Dercksen South Africa All-rounder Capped 30 lakhs Heather Graham Australia All-rounder Capped 40 lakhs Jess Jonassen Australia All-rounder Capped 40 lakhs Kayla Reyneke South Africa All-rounder Capped 30 lakhs Chloe Tryon South Africa All-rounder Capped 30 lakhs Preeti Bose India Bowler Capped 30 lakhs Shuchi Upadhyay India Bowler Capped 30 lakhs Devika Vaidya India Bowler Capped 30 lakhs Saanika Chalke India Batter Uncapped 10 lakhs Pranavi Chandra India Batter Uncapped 10 lakhs Ira Jadhav India Batter Uncapped 10 lakhs Shraddha Nabira India Batter Uncapped 10 lakhs Tanisha Ohlan India Batter Uncapped 20 lakhs Varnika Singh India Batter Uncapped 10 lakhs Maitlan Brown Australia All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Kathryn Bryce Scotland All-rounder Associate 10 lakhs Darcey Carter Scotland All-rounder Associate 10 lakhs Uma Kashvi India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Amandeep Kaur India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Joshitha VJ India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Khushi Bhatia India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10 lakhs Riya Chaudhari India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10 lakhs Babette De Leede Netherland Wicketkeeper Associate 10 lakhs Pragya Rawat India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10 lakhs Anshu Apurva India Bowler Uncapped 10 lakhs Yashasvi Katta India Bowler Uncapped 20 lakhs Nandhana Sridharan India Bowler Uncapped 10 lakhs Jyoti Thakur India Bowler Uncapped 10 lakhs Gargi Wankar India Bowler Uncapped 10 lakhs Apeksha Anand India Bowler Uncapped 10 lakhs Nikita Chauhan India Bowler Uncapped 10 lakhs Kirstie Gordon Scotland Bowler Associate 10 lakhs Shreya Shrivas India Bowler Uncapped 10 lakhs Poonam Soni India Bowler Uncapped 10 lakhs Simran Bahadur India All-rounder Capped 30 lakhs Mona Meshram India All-rounder Capped 30 lakhs Anjali Sarvani India All-rounder Capped 30 lakhs Meghna Singh India All-rounder Capped 30 lakhs Monika Devi India Batter Uncapped 10 lakhs Divya Ganesh India Batter Uncapped 10 lakhs Bhavana Goplani India Batter Uncapped 10 lakhs Harsimran Kaur India Batter Uncapped 10 lakhs Ayesha Shaikh India Batter Uncapped 10 lakhs Inchara Umesh India Batter Uncapped 10 lakhs Nazma Khan India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Vidhi Parmar India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Deeksha Sharma India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Shivi Sharma India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Kanishka Thakur India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Gongadi Trisha India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Sandhya Chhetri India Bowler Uncapped 10 lakhs Ramyashri KN India Bowler Uncapped 10 lakhs Chandni Sharma India Bowler Uncapped 10 lakhs Sumiti Soni India Bowler Uncapped 10 lakhs Akshita Bhagat India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Esha Oza UAE All-rounder Associate 10 lakhs Maddie Penna Australia All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Aayushi Shukla India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Anaadi Tagde India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Triveni Vashistha India All-rounder Uncapped 20 lakhs Manali Dakshini India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Roshini Kiran India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Palnati Rishika Krishnan India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Henrietta Pereira India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Tanisha Singh India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Sonal Thakur India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Keerthana Balakrishnan India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Kira Chathli England All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Salonee Dangore India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Arya Gohane India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Milly Illingworth Australia All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Nalla Reddy India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Suman Meena India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Sonia Mendhiya India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Anshu Nagar India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Dnyaneshwari Patil India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Sahana Pawar India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Karri Poojitha India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Kaku Barman India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Bidisha Dey India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Shishira Gowda India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Dimple Kanwar India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Sonali Singh India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Mithila Vinod India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Fatima Jaffer India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Karnika Karthick India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Ishita Khale India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Pragya Rawat India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Neetu Singh India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Soumya Singh India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Jazmine Gill India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Bharati Singh India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Kalpana Singh India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Palak Singh India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Rekha Singh India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs Nisha Verma India All-rounder Uncapped 10 lakhs

WPL 2027: Full list of retained players Delhi Capitals: Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma.

Gujarat Giants: Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia.

Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Rahila Firdous, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma.

Also Read | Would love to own a team in WPL: Mohit Burman

RCB: Arundhati Reddy, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll, Lauren Bell, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana.

Advertisement

UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in