WPL 2027 auction in Kochi: From G Kamalini to Sneh Rana, 5 Indian players to watch

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction in Kochi on Wednesday will give the five franchises an opportunity to strengthen their squads ahead of the upcoming season.

A total of 146 players have been shortlisted for the auction, including 119 Indians and 27 overseas cricketers. The pool comprises 22 capped Indian players and 97 uncapped Indian players, making it an important opportunity for domestic talents hoping to secure a place in the competition.

With only 27 slots available across the five franchises, competition for contracts is expected to be significant.

Teams will have to balance their requirements for experienced international players with the need to invest in promising young cricketers who can strengthen their squads.

G Kamalini (Base price: ₹ 40 lakh) At 18, G Kamalini is among the youngest players in the auction pool and will be one of the most sought after names in the WPL 2027 auction. The Tamil Nadu cricketer has previously played for Mumbai Indians (MI), making her WPL debut in 2025.

She was also part of India's victorious team at the 2025 Women's U19 T20 World Cup, and was the third-highest run-getter in that tournament with 143 runs from seven matches. That performance eventually led her to earning her maiden senior India cap in December 2025 during a T20I against Sri Lanka.

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Kamalini's wicketkeeping skills, left-handed batting and potential to develop into a dependable top-order option make her an attractive prospect. Having already experienced the demands of the WPL, she could be an important target for teams seeking a young Indian wicketkeeper-batter.

Kiran Navgire (Base price: ₹ 40 lakh) Kiran Navgire is one of the most explosive Indian batters available at the auction. The Maharashtra batter has built a reputation for her ability to clear the boundary and score quickly in the middle order.

She has represented UP Warriorz since the inaugural WPL season in 2023. Navgire has accumulated 435 runs in 31 WPL appearances, including three half-centuries.

Her best WPL season came in 2025, when she scored 154 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 173.03. However, she had a relatively difficult 2026 campaign, managing just 16 runs in six appearances.

Sneh Rana (Base price: ₹ 30 lakh) Sneh Rana brings international experience and an all-round skillset to the auction pool. The off-spinner has represented Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in the WPL.

Rana has played 27 WPL matches, taking 13 wickets and scoring 136 runs. The 32-year-old has played six Tests, 45 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India since making her senior international debut in 2014. She was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the WPL 2027 auction.

Raghvi Bist (Base price: ₹ 30 lakh) Raghvi Bist has also had prior WPL experience, having played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2025 WPL season. She was released by RCB ahead of WPL 2026, and went unsold at the WPL 2026 auction in November last year.

View full Image View full Image Raghvi Bist played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in WPL 2025, scoring 95 runs. ( BCCI )

Bist, 22, is among the younger Indian names in the auction pool. Despite going unsold in WPL 2026, her brief experience in the WPL could give her an advantage over several domestic players who are yet to feature in the competition. Bist played seven matches in WPL 2025 and scored 95 runs.

Tejal Hasabnis (Base price: ₹ 30 lakh) Tejal Hasabnis is a right-handed middle-order player who can also contribute with her off-spin bowling. She made her international debut in an ODI against New Zealand in October 2024, scoring 42 runs.

Her first international half-century came against Ireland in January 2025, when she scored an unbeaten 53 off 46 deliveries. She has also featured in India's development-team setup and domestic competitions.