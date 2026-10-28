Subscribe

WPL 2027 auction: Live streaming details, purse remaining for each team and key players to watch out for

A total of 146 players will go under the hammer at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction in Kochi on Wednesday. 

PN Vishnu
Published28 Oct 2026, 09:18 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction will take place in Kochi, with 146 players set to go under the hammer.
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction will take place in Kochi, with 146 players set to go under the hammer. (BCCI )
AI Quick Read

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction is set to take place in Kochi on Wednesday, with the five franchises looking to complete their squads ahead of the tournament's fifth edition.

At least 146 players have been shortlisted for the mini-auction, with only 27 slots available across the five teams. This includes 20 slots for Indian players and seven slots for overseas players.

Advertisement

The auction will be held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi. The WPL 2027 season is scheduled from 14 January to 7 February.

The WPL 2027 auction pool comprises 119 Indian players and 27 overseas cricketers. The Indian contingent includes 22 capped and 97 uncapped players, while the overseas list features 14 capped and 13 uncapped cricketers. Six players from Associate nations are also part of the auction pool.

Advertisement

Also Read | Mumbai Indians join hands with Nike in a multi-year deal - All you need to know

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the defending champions of the WPL, with the Smriti Mandhana-led side having beaten Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in the final in February.

Players to watch out for in WPL 2027 auction

England batter Sophia Dunkley and Australia all-rounder Sophie Molineux headline the auction list, having registered themselves in the highest base-price bracket of 50 lakh.

India's G Kamalini and Kiran Navgire, along with Australia's Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen, have registered at a base price of 40 lakh. The 30 lakh category features 30 players, while 106 cricketers have entered the auction with a base price of 10 lakh.

Also Read | Abhishek Sharma's brand portfolio: Check the brands India's T20 opener endorses

Several familiar names from previous WPL seasons are also available, including Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, Australia's Grace Harris and India's Sneh Rana. Their availability gives franchises an opportunity to add experience to their squads, alongside uncapped domestic players.

Advertisement

Team-wise purse and available slots ahead of WPL 2027 auction

TeamRemaining purseTotal slots availableIndian slotsOverseas slots
UP Warriorz 3.75 crore853
Gujarat Giants 1.25 crore321
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.15 crore532
Delhi Capitals 1.10 crore541
Mumbai Indians 90 lakh660

WPL 2027 team-wise list of retained players

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Arundhati Reddy, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll, Lauren Bell, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana.

Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Rahila Firdous, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma, Tara Norris.

Delhi Capitals: Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma.

Also Read | Who is Kumar Kushagra? Jharkhand’s wicketkeeper-batter in India’s squad vs NZ

UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone.

Advertisement

Gujarat Giants: Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia.

WPL 2027 auction FAQs

When and where will the WPL 2027 auction take place?

The WPL 2027 auction will take place on Wednesday, 28 October at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi, Kerala. The WPL 2027 auction is scheduled to get underway at 5.30 pm IST.

How many players have registered for the WPL 2027 auction?

A total of 146 players, including 119 Indian players and 27 overseas players, will go under the hammer at the WPL 2027 auction.

How can fans in India watch the WPL 2027 auction?

Fans in India can watch the WPL 2027 auction on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will also be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Advertisement

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsCricket NewsWPL 2027 auction: Live streaming details, purse remaining for each team and key players to watch out for
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts