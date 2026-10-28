WPL 2027 auction: Live streaming details, purse remaining for each team and key players to watch out for

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction is set to take place in Kochi on Wednesday, with the five franchises looking to complete their squads ahead of the tournament's fifth edition.
At least 146 players have been shortlisted for the mini-auction, with only 27 slots available across the five teams. This includes 20 slots for Indian players and seven slots for overseas players.
The auction will be held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi. The WPL 2027 season is scheduled from 14 January to 7 February.
The WPL 2027 auction pool comprises 119 Indian players and 27 overseas cricketers. The Indian contingent includes 22 capped and 97 uncapped players, while the overseas list features 14 capped and 13 uncapped cricketers. Six players from Associate nations are also part of the auction pool.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the defending champions of the WPL, with the Smriti Mandhana-led side having beaten Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in the final in February.
England batter Sophia Dunkley and Australia all-rounder Sophie Molineux headline the auction list, having registered themselves in the highest base-price bracket of ₹50 lakh.
India's G Kamalini and Kiran Navgire, along with Australia's Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen, have registered at a base price of ₹40 lakh. The ₹30 lakh category features 30 players, while 106 cricketers have entered the auction with a base price of ₹10 lakh.
Several familiar names from previous WPL seasons are also available, including Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, Australia's Grace Harris and India's Sneh Rana. Their availability gives franchises an opportunity to add experience to their squads, alongside uncapped domestic players.
|Team
|Remaining purse
|Total slots available
|Indian slots
|Overseas slots
|UP Warriorz
|₹3.75 crore
|8
|5
|3
|Gujarat Giants
|₹1.25 crore
|3
|2
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|₹1.15 crore
|5
|3
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|₹1.10 crore
|5
|4
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|₹90 lakh
|6
|6
|0
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Arundhati Reddy, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll, Lauren Bell, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana.
Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Rahila Firdous, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma, Tara Norris.
Delhi Capitals: Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma.
UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone.
Gujarat Giants: Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia.
The WPL 2027 auction will take place on Wednesday, 28 October at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi, Kerala. The WPL 2027 auction is scheduled to get underway at 5.30 pm IST.
A total of 146 players, including 119 Indian players and 27 overseas players, will go under the hammer at the WPL 2027 auction.
Fans in India can watch the WPL 2027 auction on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will also be available on the JioHotstar app and website.