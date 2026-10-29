WPL 2027 auction: Meet Akshita Bhagat - The Punjabi ‘speed queen’, who adds depth to Mumbai Indians fast-bowling setup

Akshita Bhagat was one of the uncapped faces who got a team on Wednesday during the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction in Kochi. Bhagat was one of the six uncapped faced picked by Mumbai Indians, who entered the bidding room with just ₹90 lakh in purse.

Advertisement

Bhagat was bought at her base price of ₹10 lakh by the former champions. Other uncapped player bought at the auction by Mumbai were Shweta Sehrawat, Disha Kasat, Latika Inamdar, Bharti Rawal and Sanika Chalke. Twelve of the 25 players sold at this auction were uncapped.

With legendary Jhulan Goswami a part of the coaching staff, and the likes of South African Shabnim Ismail, Australian pacer Nicola Carey in the mix, Punjab pacer Bhagat has gotten into the right place at the right time of her career. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead Mumbai Indians in WPL 2027.

Who is Akshita Bhagat? All you need to know Born in Ropar, Bhagat grew up in Kurali, a small town in Punjab's Mohali district. Like many girls pursuing cricket, Bhagat started in the streets along with the boys during her initial days.

Advertisement

It was at the age of 13, Bhagat realised that wanted to take cricket professionally. Although her parents weren't convinced at first, but her father eventually enrolled Bhagat at the Chakwal School Cricket Academy, under the guidance of Narinder Rathore.

It was Rathore, who realised Bhagat's potential as a fast bowler, thus focusing on both her batting and bowling. Within three years, Bhagat was in the Punjab U-19 women's side. The following season in 2024-25, Bhagat made her List A debut for Punjab women.

Advertisement

A life-changing moment for Akshita Bhagat However, opportunities were less for Bhagat, until the WPL Speed Queen arrived. At a time when the Indians lit up WPL 2026, Bhagat, away from the spotlight, honed her skills at WPL Speed Queen - a nationwide fast-bowling talent hunt by the Women's Premier League to discover and develop the fastest young female pacers across India.

The WPL Speed Queen ran across 23 cities in India in two categories - U19 and U23. Bhagat won the U23 event in Mumbai, with a top speed of 105kph. He was handed over the winner's cheque by India women's team head coach Amol Muzumdar. That contest changed Bhagat's life.

Advertisement

Before the WPL Speed Queen, Bhagat played just one List A game and two T20s for Punjab. Post the contest, Bhagat was picked up in the India A squad for the three one-dayers and a four-day match against a Australia A, primarily as a bowler.

Bhagat idolises Ellyse Perry and Dale Steyn in bowling and Harmanpreet with the bat. Against Australia A, Bhagat played two one-day games, without any success.

Mumbai Indians WPL 2027 full squad Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Rahila Firdous, S Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Vaishnavi Sharma, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Shabnim Ismail, Tara Norris, Disha Kasat, Latika Inamdar, Bharti Rawal, Sanika Chalke, Shweta Sehrawat, Akshita Bhagat

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in