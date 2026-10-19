WPL 2027 auction: Player list announced as 146 players to go under the hammer in Kochi on 28 October

The Player List for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction, to be held in Kochi on 28 October, was announced on Monday. A total of 146 players will go under the hammer to fill in the vacant 27 slots.
Out of this, 119 of them are Indian players, that includes 22 capped and 97 uncapped players. A total of 20 slots will be up for grabs for Indian players. The overseas contingent has 27 players who will go under the hammer.
The likes of England's Sophia Dunkley and Australia's Sophie Molineux have entered at a base price of ₹50 lakh, whereas G. Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Heather Graham, and Jess Jonassen are in the ₹40 lakh base price category.
Another 30 players have registered at a base price of ₹30 lakh, while four players are in the ₹20 lakh category. The remaining 106 players have a base price of ₹10 lakh.
With 146 players competing for only 27 places, the auction pool includes both established international cricketers and uncapped players seeking an opportunity to enter the league.
The five franchises combined have retained 63 players, including 23 overseas cricketers, ahead of the WPL 2027 auction. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals have retained 13 players each, while Gujarat Giants have kept 15 players. Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz have retained 11 players apiece.
Delhi Capitals (Remaining purse: ₹1.10 crore): Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad and Shafali Verma.
Gujarat Giants (Remaining purse: ₹1.25 crore): Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Tanuja Kanwer and Yastika Bhatia.
Mumbai Indians (Remaining purse: ₹90 lakh): Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Rahila Firdous, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail and Vaishnavi Sharma.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Remaining purse: ₹1.15 crore): Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar and Sayali Satghare.
UP Warriorz (Remaining purse: ₹3.75 crore): Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone and Tara Norris.
UP Warriorz will enter the auction with the largest remaining purse of ₹3.75 crore. UP Warriorz have eight vacancies, whereas Mumbai Indians have six slots available. RCB and DC have five slots each available, whereas GG have three slots available.
RCB are the defending champions after having beaten MI by six wickets in the final in Vadodara earlier this year. The WPL's fifth edition is scheduled to run from 14 January to 7 February, 2027.