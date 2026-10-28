WPL 2027 auction: Who is Kiran Navgire? Meet India batter Delhi Capitals bought for ₹75 lakh

Delhi Capitals added India batter Kiran Navgire for ₹75 lakh at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 mini-auction in Kochi on Wednesday. She became the first player sold on the day, and her price was the second highest of the auction after Sophie Molineux’s ₹1.10 crore.
A bidding war with Mumbai Indians
Kiran Navgire entered with a base price of ₹40 lakh after UP Warriorz released her following four seasons. Mumbai Indians opened the bidding, and Delhi Capitals joined at ₹45 lakh. The two franchises traded bids until Mumbai Indians reached ₹70 lakh. Delhi Capitals then raised it to ₹75 lakh, prompting Mumbai Indians, who began the day with a purse of ₹90 lakh to pull out. After the sale, Navgire said she knew most of the Delhi squad and had played alongside Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues before. She added that she believed Delhi Capitals would finally win the title this season.