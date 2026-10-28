WPL 2027 auction: Who is Kiran Navgire? Meet India batter Delhi Capitals bought for ₹75 lakh

Kiran Navgire entered with a base price of 40 lakh after UP Warriorz released her following four seasons. Mumbai Indians opened the bidding, and Delhi Capitals joined, starting a bidding war.

Aachal Maniyar
Published28 Oct 2026, 08:30 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
Kiran Navgire sold to Delhi Capitals in WPL 2027 mini-auction
Kiran Navgire sold to Delhi Capitals in WPL 2027 mini-auction(X)

Delhi Capitals added India batter Kiran Navgire for 75 lakh at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 mini-auction in Kochi on Wednesday. She became the first player sold on the day, and her price was the second highest of the auction after Sophie Molineux’s 1.10 crore.

A bidding war with Mumbai Indians

Kiran Navgire entered with a base price of 40 lakh after UP Warriorz released her following four seasons. Mumbai Indians opened the bidding, and Delhi Capitals joined at 45 lakh. The two franchises traded bids until Mumbai Indians reached 70 lakh. Delhi Capitals then raised it to 75 lakh, prompting Mumbai Indians, who began the day with a purse of 90 lakh to pull out. After the sale, Navgire said she knew most of the Delhi squad and had played alongside Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues before. She added that she believed Delhi Capitals would finally win the title this season.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

SportsCricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.

HomeSportsCricket NewsWPL 2027 auction: Who is Kiran Navgire? Meet India batter Delhi Capitals bought for ₹75 lakh
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.