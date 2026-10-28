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WPL 2027 auction: Who is Kiran Navgire? Meet India batter Delhi Capitals bought for ₹75 lakh

Kiran Navgire entered with a base price of 40 lakh after UP Warriorz released her following four seasons. Mumbai Indians opened the bidding, and Delhi Capitals joined, starting a bidding war.

Aachal Maniyar
Published28 Oct 2026, 08:30 PM IST
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Kiran Navgire sold to Delhi Capitals in WPL 2027 mini-auction
Kiran Navgire sold to Delhi Capitals in WPL 2027 mini-auction(X)
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Delhi Capitals added India batter Kiran Navgire for 75 lakh at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 mini-auction in Kochi on Wednesday. She became the first player sold on the day, and her price was the second highest of the auction after Sophie Molineux’s 1.10 crore.

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A bidding war with Mumbai Indians

Kiran Navgire entered with a base price of 40 lakh after UP Warriorz released her following four seasons. Mumbai Indians opened the bidding, and Delhi Capitals joined at 45 lakh. The two franchises traded bids until Mumbai Indians reached 70 lakh. Delhi Capitals then raised it to 75 lakh, prompting Mumbai Indians, who began the day with a purse of 90 lakh to pull out. After the sale, Navgire said she knew most of the Delhi squad and had played alongside Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues before. She added that she believed Delhi Capitals would finally win the title this season.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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