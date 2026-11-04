WPL 2027 complete schedule: RCB vs MI in opener - Full list of matches, venue, time in IST, & final squads of teams

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and two-time winners Mumbai Indians will kick-start the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 on January 14, the BCCI announced on Wednesday. The WPL 2027 will be held in two venues - Vadodara and Mumbai.
While BCA Stadium in Vadodara will be hosting the first leg of WPL 2027, the second leg will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, including the Eliminator on February 5 and the final on February 7. Both the stadiums will be hosting 11 games each. All the matches starts at 7:30 PM IST.
The previous edition of the five-team tournament was held at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, which is currently under renovation, and Vadodara. The team which tops the group stage qualifies for the final.
The WPL, first staged in 2023, has delivered the Indian cricket board roughly $700 million in franchise and media rights. The deals made the WPL the world's second-most valuable women's sports league after WNBA basketball in the United States.
|Match No.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|1
|January 14
|RCB vs Mumbai Indians
|Vadodara
|7:30 p.m.
|2
|January 15
|Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz
|Vadodara
|7:30 p.m.
|3
|January 16
|Delhi Capitals vs RCB
|Vadodara
|7:30 p.m.
|4
|January 17
|UPW vs Mumbai Indians
|Vadodara
|7:30 p.m.
|5
|January 18
|Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals
|Vadodara
|7:30 p.m.
|6
|January 19
|RCB vs UP Warriorz
|Vadodara
|7:30 p.m.
|7
|January 20
|Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians
|Vadodara
|7:30 p.m.
|8
|January 21
|UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals
|Vadodara
|7:30 p.m.
|9
|January 22
|Gujarat Giants vs RCB
|Vadodara
|7:30 p.m.
|10
|January 23
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|Vadodara
|7:30 p.m.
|11
|January 24
|UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants
|Vadodara
|7:30 p.m.
|12
|January 26
|Mumbai Indians vs RCB
|Mumbai
|7:30 p.m.
|13
|January 27
|Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
|Mumbai
|7:30 p.m.
|14
|January 28
|Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz
|Mumbai
|7:30 p.m.
|15
|January 29
|RCB vs Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai
|7:30 p.m.
|16
|January 30
|Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
|Mumbai
|7:30 p.m.
|17
|January 31
|UP Warriorz vs RCB
|Mumbai
|7:30 p.m.
|18
|February 1
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai
|7:30 p.m.
|19
|February 2
|RCB vs Gujarat Giants
|Mumbai
|7:30 p.m.
|20
|February 3
|Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz
|Mumbai
|7:30 p.m.
|Eliminator
|February 5
|2nd vs. 3rd
|Mumbai
|7:30 p.m.
|Final
|February 7
|1st vs. Eliminator winner
|Mumbai
|7:30 p.m.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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