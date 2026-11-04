WPL 2027 complete schedule: RCB vs MI in opener - Full list of matches, venue, time in IST, & final squads of teams

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and two-time winners Mumbai Indians will kick-start the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 on January 14, the BCCI announced on Wednesday. The WPL 2027 will be held in two venues - Vadodara and Mumbai.

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While BCA Stadium in Vadodara will be hosting the first leg of WPL 2027, the second leg will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, including the Eliminator on February 5 and the final on February 7. Both the stadiums will be hosting 11 games each. All the matches starts at 7:30 PM IST.

The previous edition of the five-team tournament was held at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, which is currently under renovation, and Vadodara. The team which tops the group stage qualifies for the final.

The WPL, first staged in 2023, has delivered the Indian cricket board roughly $700 million in franchise and media rights. The deals made the WPL the world's second-most valuable women's sports league after WNBA basketball in the United States.

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WPL 2027 complete schedule

Match No. Date Match Venue Time (IST) 1 January 14 RCB vs Mumbai Indians Vadodara 7:30 p.m. 2 January 15 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Vadodara 7:30 p.m. 3 January 16 Delhi Capitals vs RCB Vadodara 7:30 p.m. 4 January 17 UPW vs Mumbai Indians Vadodara 7:30 p.m. 5 January 18 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Vadodara 7:30 p.m. 6 January 19 RCB vs UP Warriorz Vadodara 7:30 p.m. 7 January 20 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Vadodara 7:30 p.m. 8 January 21 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Vadodara 7:30 p.m. 9 January 22 Gujarat Giants vs RCB Vadodara 7:30 p.m. 10 January 23 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Vadodara 7:30 p.m. 11 January 24 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Vadodara 7:30 p.m. 12 January 26 Mumbai Indians vs RCB Mumbai 7:30 p.m. 13 January 27 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Mumbai 7:30 p.m. 14 January 28 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Mumbai 7:30 p.m. 15 January 29 RCB vs Delhi Capitals Mumbai 7:30 p.m. 16 January 30 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Mumbai 7:30 p.m. 17 January 31 UP Warriorz vs RCB Mumbai 7:30 p.m. 18 February 1 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Mumbai 7:30 p.m. 19 February 2 RCB vs Gujarat Giants Mumbai 7:30 p.m. 20 February 3 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Mumbai 7:30 p.m. Eliminator February 5 2nd vs. 3rd Mumbai 7:30 p.m. Final February 7 1st vs. Eliminator winner Mumbai 7:30 p.m.

Full squads of all WPL 2027 teams Mumbai Indians : Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Vaishnavi Sharma, Tara Norris, Disha Kasat, Bharti Rawal, Latika Inamdar, Akshita Bhagar, Shweta Sehrawat, Saanika Chalke.

: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Vaishnavi Sharma, Tara Norris, Disha Kasat, Bharti Rawal, Latika Inamdar, Akshita Bhagar, Shweta Sehrawat, Saanika Chalke. Royal Challengers Bengaluru : Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Ellyse Perry, Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Jess Jonassen, Tejal Hasabnis, Sayali Satghare, Chloe Tryon, Prema Rawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Kumar Prathyoosha.

: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Ellyse Perry, Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Jess Jonassen, Tejal Hasabnis, Sayali Satghare, Chloe Tryon, Prema Rawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Kumar Prathyoosha. Delhi Capitals : Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Shafali Verma, Marzianne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sree Charani, Deeya Yadav, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Annabel Sutherland, Kiran Navgire, Uma Kashvi, Kirstie Gordon, Nazma Khan.

: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Shafali Verma, Marzianne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sree Charani, Deeya Yadav, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Annabel Sutherland, Kiran Navgire, Uma Kashvi, Kirstie Gordon, Nazma Khan. UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Pratika Rawal, Sophie Molineux, Grace Harris, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana, Sahana Pawar, Manali Dakshini, Kathryn Bryce, Asha Sobhana.

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Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jintimani Kalita, G. Kamalini, Orla Prendergast, Samaira Raghav.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in