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WPL 2027 complete schedule: RCB vs MI in opener - Full list of matches, venue, time in IST, & final squads of teams

The BCA Stadium in Vadodara and the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will play hosts to WPL 2027 from January 14 to February 7. All the matches starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Koushik Paul
Updated5 Nov 2026, 12:05 AM IST
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RCB vs MI will kick-start WPL 2027 on January 14 in Vadodara.
RCB vs MI will kick-start WPL 2027 on January 14 in Vadodara.
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Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and two-time winners Mumbai Indians will kick-start the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 on January 14, the BCCI announced on Wednesday. The WPL 2027 will be held in two venues - Vadodara and Mumbai.

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While BCA Stadium in Vadodara will be hosting the first leg of WPL 2027, the second leg will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, including the Eliminator on February 5 and the final on February 7. Both the stadiums will be hosting 11 games each. All the matches starts at 7:30 PM IST.

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The previous edition of the five-team tournament was held at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, which is currently under renovation, and Vadodara. The team which tops the group stage qualifies for the final.

The WPL, first staged in 2023, has delivered the Indian cricket board roughly $700 million in franchise and media rights. The deals made the WPL the world's second-most valuable women's sports league after WNBA basketball in the United States.

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WPL 2027 complete schedule

Match No.DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
1January 14RCB vs Mumbai IndiansVadodara7:30 p.m.
2January 15Gujarat Giants vs UP WarriorzVadodara7:30 p.m.
3January 16Delhi Capitals vs RCBVadodara7:30 p.m.
4January 17UPW vs Mumbai IndiansVadodara7:30 p.m.
5January 18Gujarat Giants vs Delhi CapitalsVadodara7:30 p.m.
6January 19RCB vs UP WarriorzVadodara7:30 p.m.
7January 20Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai IndiansVadodara7:30 p.m.
8January 21UP Warriorz vs Delhi CapitalsVadodara7:30 p.m.
9January 22Gujarat Giants vs RCBVadodara7:30 p.m.
10January 23Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai IndiansVadodara7:30 p.m.
11January 24UP Warriorz vs Gujarat GiantsVadodara7:30 p.m.
12January 26Mumbai Indians vs RCBMumbai7:30 p.m.
13January 27Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Mumbai7:30 p.m.
14January 28Mumbai Indians vs UP WarriorzMumbai7:30 p.m.
15January 29RCB vs Delhi CapitalsMumbai7:30 p.m.
16January 30Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat GiantsMumbai7:30 p.m.
17January 31UP Warriorz vs RCBMumbai7:30 p.m.
18February 1Mumbai Indians vs Delhi CapitalsMumbai7:30 p.m.
19February 2RCB vs Gujarat GiantsMumbai7:30 p.m.
20February 3Delhi Capitals vs UP WarriorzMumbai7:30 p.m.
EliminatorFebruary 52nd vs. 3rdMumbai7:30 p.m.
FinalFebruary 71st vs. Eliminator winnerMumbai7:30 p.m.
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Full squads of all WPL 2027 teams

  • Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Vaishnavi Sharma, Tara Norris, Disha Kasat, Bharti Rawal, Latika Inamdar, Akshita Bhagar, Shweta Sehrawat, Saanika Chalke.
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Ellyse Perry, Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Jess Jonassen, Tejal Hasabnis, Sayali Satghare, Chloe Tryon, Prema Rawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Kumar Prathyoosha.
  • Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Shafali Verma, Marzianne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sree Charani, Deeya Yadav, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Annabel Sutherland, Kiran Navgire, Uma Kashvi, Kirstie Gordon, Nazma Khan.
  • UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Pratika Rawal, Sophie Molineux, Grace Harris, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana, Sahana Pawar, Manali Dakshini, Kathryn Bryce, Asha Sobhana.

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  • Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jintimani Kalita, G. Kamalini, Orla Prendergast, Samaira Raghav.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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