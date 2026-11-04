WPL 2027 complete schedule: RCB vs MI in opener - Full list of matches, venue, time in IST, & final squads of teams

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and two-time winners Mumbai Indians will kick-start the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 on January 14, the BCCI announced on Wednesday. The WPL 2027 will be held in two venues - Vadodara and Mumbai.
While BCA Stadium in Vadodara will be hosting the first leg of WPL 2027, the second leg will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, including the Eliminator on February 5 and the final on February 7. Both the stadiums will be hosting 11 games each. All the matches starts at 7:30 PM IST.
The previous edition of the five-team tournament was held at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, which is currently under renovation, and Vadodara. The team which tops the group stage qualifies for the final.
The WPL, first staged in 2023, has delivered the Indian cricket board roughly $700 million in franchise and media rights. The deals made the WPL the world's second-most valuable women's sports league after WNBA basketball in the United States.
|Match No.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|1
|January 14
|RCB vs Mumbai Indians
|Vadodara
|7:30 p.m.
|2
|January 15
|Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz
|Vadodara
|7:30 p.m.
|3
|January 16
|Delhi Capitals vs RCB
|Vadodara
|7:30 p.m.
|4
|January 17
|UPW vs Mumbai Indians
|Vadodara
|7:30 p.m.
|5
|January 18
|Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals
|Vadodara
|7:30 p.m.
|6
|January 19
|RCB vs UP Warriorz
|Vadodara
|7:30 p.m.
|7
|January 20
|Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians
|Vadodara
|7:30 p.m.
|8
|January 21
|UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals
|Vadodara
|7:30 p.m.
|9
|January 22
|Gujarat Giants vs RCB
|Vadodara
|7:30 p.m.
|10
|January 23
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|Vadodara
|7:30 p.m.
|11
|January 24
|UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants
|Vadodara
|7:30 p.m.
|12
|January 26
|Mumbai Indians vs RCB
|Mumbai
|7:30 p.m.
|13
|January 27
|Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
|Mumbai
|7:30 p.m.
|14
|January 28
|Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz
|Mumbai
|7:30 p.m.
|15
|January 29
|RCB vs Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai
|7:30 p.m.
|16
|January 30
|Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
|Mumbai
|7:30 p.m.
|17
|January 31
|UP Warriorz vs RCB
|Mumbai
|7:30 p.m.
|18
|February 1
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai
|7:30 p.m.
|19
|February 2
|RCB vs Gujarat Giants
|Mumbai
|7:30 p.m.
|20
|February 3
|Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz
|Mumbai
|7:30 p.m.
|Eliminator
|February 5
|2nd vs. 3rd
|Mumbai
|7:30 p.m.
|Final
|February 7
|1st vs. Eliminator winner
|Mumbai
|7:30 p.m.