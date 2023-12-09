comScore
WPL Auction 2024: India's Vrinda Dinesh sold to UP Warriorz for ₹1.30 crore

WPL Auction 2024: Delhi Capitals bided the highest so far as the team bought Australia's Annabel Sutherland for ₹2 crore

WPL teams captains pose with the trophy during the Women's Premier League (PTI)Premium
WPL teams captains pose with the trophy during the Women's Premier League (PTI)

WPL Auction 2024: Australia's Annabel Sutherland has been the most expensive player so far in the 2024 auctions of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Delhi Capitals clinched Sutherland for 2 crore after a bidding war against Gujarat Titans as the latter has maximum spots to fill in the WPL 2024 auctions. India's batter Vrinda Dinesh has been the most expensive Indian player so far as she went to UP Warriorz for 1.30 crore.

The WPL auction 2024 displayed some intense bids from the representatives of 5 teams in the women's cricket league- Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and UP Warrirorz. Gujarat Titans, which had the maximum spots to fill also went with one high-value player Phoebe Litchfield, who joined the franchise for 1 crore.

South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail also attracted much interest from the franchises with Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians engaging in a tough fight for the player. The player finally went to defending champions Mumbai Indians for 1.2 crore. 

India's Vrinda Dinesh goes to UP Warriorz 

Uncapped batter Vrinda Dinesh is the highest-valued Indian player in the WPL 2024 auctions so far. First Gujarat Giants and RCB fought for the batter and as RCB rested the paddle, UP Warriorz came into the game with bids finally ending at 1.3 crore and Vrindra Dinesh will play for UP Warriorz in the WPL 2024 season.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Published: 09 Dec 2023, 03:43 PM IST
