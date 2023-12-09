WPL Auction 2024: India's Vrinda Dinesh sold to UP Warriorz for ₹1.30 crore
WPL Auction 2024: Delhi Capitals bided the highest so far as the team bought Australia's Annabel Sutherland for ₹2 crore
WPL Auction 2024: Australia's Annabel Sutherland has been the most expensive player so far in the 2024 auctions of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Delhi Capitals clinched Sutherland for ₹2 crore after a bidding war against Gujarat Titans as the latter has maximum spots to fill in the WPL 2024 auctions. India's batter Vrinda Dinesh has been the most expensive Indian player so far as she went to UP Warriorz for ₹1.30 crore.