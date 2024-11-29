WPL Auction 2025 schedule announced: BCCI to organise event in Bengaluru on 15 December, check details here

Weeks after releasing the TATA WPL 2025 Player Retention List, the Board of Control for Cricket in India, in a press release, announced that they will organise the Women’s Premier League auction for the 2025 season in Bengaluru's ITC Gardenia on 15 December.

According to the rules, five franchises can fill up to 19 slots at the auction, including 14 Indian and 5 overseas.

Earlier on 7 November, the BCCI has already shared the franchises' list of players whom they retained.

Following the retention, Gujarat Giants have the most amount of money left – ₹4.40 crore and have 6 slots to fill.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2025, held at Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on 24-25 November, a total of 182 players, including 62 overseas stars, were sold. In the auction, 10 franchises spent a total of ₹639.15 crore.

Here's list of retentions for WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants:

Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Laura Wolvaardt*, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Phoebe Litchfield*, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Shabnam Shakil, and Tanuja Kanwer.

Released Players: Kathryn Bryce*, Lauren Cheatle*, Lea Tahuhu*, Sneh Rana, Tarannum Pathan, Trisha Poojitha, and Veda Krishnamurthy.

Available Slots: 4

Purse Remaining: ₹4.4 crore

Retained Players: Asha Shobana, Dani Wyatt*, Ekta Bisht, Ellyse Perry*, Georgia Wareham*, Kanika Ahuja, Kate Cross*, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S. Meghana, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*, and Sophie Molineux*.

Released Players: Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shraddha Pokarkar, Shubha Satheesh, and Simran Bahadur.

Traded from UP Warriors: Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Available Slots: 4

Purse Remaining: 3.25 crore

Mumbai Indians

Retained Players: Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, S. Sajana, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail*, and Yastika Bhatia.

Released Players: Fatima Jaffer, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, and Priyanka Bala

Slots Available: 4

Purse Remaining: 2.65 crore

Delhi Capitals

Retained Players: Alice Capsey*, Annabel Sutherland*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, and Titas Sadhu.

Released Players: Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari, Laura Harris*, and Poonam Yadav.

Slots Available: 4

Purse Remaining: 2.50 crore

UP Warriorz

Retained Players: Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Chamari Athapaththu*, Deepti Sharma, Gouher Sultana, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia McGrath*, Uma Chetry, and Vrinda Dinesh.

Released Players: Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, and Lauren Bell*.

Slots Available: 3

Purse Remaining: 3.90 crore