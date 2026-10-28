WPL Auction 2027 Live Updates: Sophie Molineux goes to UP Warriorz for ₹1.10 crore, Chamari Athapaththu unsold

WPL 2027 auction live updates: The five Women's Premier League franchises meet at the Grand Hyatt in Kochi on Wednesday for the WPL 2027 mini-auction, where 150 players are competing for 27 slots. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz have all retained their core players and now want to fill the last gaps before the fifth season, which runs from January 14 to February 7, 2027. Follow this WPL auction live blog for players sold and unsold, the highest bids, team-wise purse and the latest squad updates.

The five teams have to fill a total of 27 slots (including seven for overseas players) in the mini auction with an overall purse of only INR 8.15 crore to spend. A total of 150 players have registered for the auction, of whom 28 are overseas, including six from Associate teams.

Players to watch

Sophia Dunkley and Sophie Molineux are the only players at the top base price of ₹50 lakh. G Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen are listed at ₹40 lakh, while Sneh Rana, Chamari Athapaththu and Grace Harris are at ₹30 lakh.