WPL Auction 2027 Live Updates: Sophie Molineux goes to UP Warriorz for ₹1.10 crore, Chamari Athapaththu unsold

WPL 2027 auction live updates: The five Women's Premier League franchises meet at the Grand Hyatt in Kochi on Wednesday for the WPL 2027 mini-auction, where 150 players are competing for 27 slots. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz have all retained their core players and now want to fill the last gaps before the fifth season, which runs from January 14 to February 7, 2027. Follow this WPL auction live blog for players sold and unsold, the highest bids, team-wise purse and the latest squad updates.
The five teams have to fill a total of 27 slots (including seven for overseas players) in the mini auction with an overall purse of only INR 8.15 crore to spend. A total of 150 players have registered for the auction, of whom 28 are overseas, including six from Associate teams.
Sophia Dunkley and Sophie Molineux are the only players at the top base price of ₹50 lakh. G Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen are listed at ₹40 lakh, while Sneh Rana, Chamari Athapaththu and Grace Harris are at ₹30 lakh.
UP Warriorz still have the most to spend, ₹2.05 crore for five slots, one of them overseas. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have not bought anyone yet and keep ₹1.15 crore for five slots, including two overseas. Mumbai Indians are also yet to make a buy, with ₹90 lakh for six Indian slots. Gujarat Giants have ₹55 lakh for their last spot, which has to go to an Indian player, while Delhi Capitals have ₹35 lakh left for four slots, one of them overseas.
All five teams together still have 21 slots to fill.
UP Warriorz sign Australian all-rounder Grace Harris at her base price of ₹30 lakh. That's their third buy of the night, after Sophie Molineux and Sneh Rana. They now have ₹2.05 crore left for five slots, one of them for an overseas player.
UP Warriorz sign experienced India all-rounder Sneh Rana for her base price of ₹30 lakh, a bargain buy after their big spend on Sophie Molineux. They now have ₹2.35 crore left for six slots, two of them for overseas players.
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, perhaps the most influential cricketer in the country's women's game, finds no buyer at her base price of ₹30 lakh. She is one of the biggest names to go unsold so far, though she could return in the accelerated rounds.
Gujarat Giants sign Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast for her base price of ₹30 lakh. She is regarded as Ireland's most dependable batter, but because Ireland are a Full Member, she will count as a regular overseas player and compete for one of the Giants' four overseas spots. Gujarat Giants now have ₹55 lakh left for one slot, and their overseas quota is full.
UP Warriorz open the bidding for Sophie Molineux at her base price of ₹50 lakh, but RCB, the team she won the 2024 title with, keep matching them. Her price climbs to ₹95 lakh in about 40 seconds. UP Warriorz push it to ₹1 crore, and RCB answer with ₹1.05 crore. However, UPW raises the bid to ₹1.10 crore and outbid RCB.
Gujarat Giants pick up young wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini for ₹40 lakh, her base price, after the expected bidding war never comes. Kamalini was part of India's Asian Games gold medal-winning squad. Gujarat Giants now have ₹85 lakh left for two slots.
Kiran Navgire is the first player sold at the WPL 2027 auction, going to Delhi Capitals for ₹75 lakh against a base price of ₹40 lakh. Mumbai Indians opened the bidding and pushed the price to ₹70 lakh, but pulled out once Delhi Capitals went to ₹75 lakh. Delhi Capitals now have ₹35 lakh left for four slots.
Ayushi Soni goes unsold at her base price of ₹30 lakh. She has played only one T20I and one WPL match, the latter in 2025. All four batters called so far have gone unsold.
England batter Sophia Dunkley finds no buyer at ₹50 lakh, the highest base price at the auction. She is one of only two English players in the pool and played six games for Gujarat Giants in the first WPL season. That makes three unsold players from the first three called.
Tejal Hasabnis also goes unsold at her base price of ₹30 lakh, even though she is in India's ODI squad for the ongoing series against Zimbabwe. The hard-hitting Maharashtra middle-order batter, who plays alongside Smriti Mandhana at state level, has impressed in her chances with the senior team.
Raghvi Bist is the first name called at the WPL 2027 auction, but nobody bids for her at her base price of ₹30 lakh. She has played two T20Is for India and is known mainly as a steady accumulator of runs. She stays unsold for now and could come back in a later round.
Auctioneer Mallika Sagar has taken the podium after WPL chairman Jayesh George's opening address. Capped batters are up first, and the first 50 players will go through regular bidding before the accelerated rounds begin.
The five franchises have taken their places at the auction table in Kochi, and proceedings open with a welcome address from the BCCI. Between them, the teams have ₹8.15 crore to spend on 27 slots.
Capped players go under the hammer first, followed by a full round of uncapped players. The accelerated rounds could begin after the 50th player, and after that teams will nominate players and pick unsold names from the full list of 150.
New Zealand's Bree Illing joins the auction at a base price of ₹30 lakh, along with Medhavi Bidhuri, Avanya Jain and Samaira Raghav at ₹10 lakh each. That brings the total number of players under the hammer to 150.
Yashasri S, Tanisha Ohlan, Yashasvi Katta and Triveni Vashistha are the uncapped Indian players with the highest base price, ₹20 lakh. Most of the other uncapped Indian players start at ₹10 lakh.
Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia.
Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone.
Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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