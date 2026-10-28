WPL auction 2027 purse tracker: UP Warriorz spend the most at ₹2.60 cr as five franchises fill 25 of 27 slots

UP Warriorz began with 3.75 crore, spent 2.60 crore and finished with 1.15 crore still in the bank after filling all eight slots.

Aachal Maniyar
Published28 Oct 2026, 11:07 PM IST
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WPL auction 2027
WPL auction 2027(Screengrab/WPL 2027)

UP Warriorz emerged as the biggest spenders at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 mini-auction in Kochi on Wednesday, October 28. The franchise used 2.60 crore of its available budget to complete all slots.

The five participating sides entered the auction with 27 slots to fill. Across the session they acquired 25 players for a combined 6.25 crore. Two places remained vacant after Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru found themselves with insufficient funds to meet the 10 lakh base price for any remaining name on the list.

Team-wise spend and remaining purse

UP Warriorz began with 3.75 crore, spent 2.60 crore and finished with 1.15 crore still in the bank after filling all eight slots. Royal Challengers Bengaluru started with 1.15 crore, spent 1.10 crore and were left with 5 lakh after signing four of five available players.

Delhi Capitals entered with 1.10 crore, spent 1.05 crore and also retained 5 lakh while filling four of five slots. Gujarat Giants opened with 1.25 crore, spent 80 lakh and kept 45 lakh after completing their three required signings. Mumbai Indians began with 90 lakh, spent 70 lakh and finished with 20 lakh after filling all six of their slots.

UP Warriorz: Highest spend, largest remaining purse

UP Warriorz paid 1.10 crore for Australia’s Sophie Molineux, the highest individual bid of the auction. They also secured Sneh Rana, Grace Harris, Sushma Verma and Asha Sobhana at 30 lakh each, while Kathryn Bryce, Manali Dakshini and Sahana Pawar joined at the 10 lakh base price. Even after completing the squad, the side retained 1.15 crore, the largest remaining purse of any franchise.

Also Read | WPL 2027 auction: Who is Sophie Molineux? Most expensive buy at 1.10 crore

RCB and Delhi Capitals almost exhaust their budgets

Royal Challengers Bengaluru made no purchases in the opening phase. In the accelerated rounds they signed Jess Jonassen for 40 lakh, Tejal Hasabnis and Chloe Tryon for 30 lakh each, and Vrinda Dinesh for 10 lakh.

Delhi Capitals spent 75 lakh on Kiran Navgire before adding Uma Kashvi, Kirstie Gordon and Nazma Khan at 10 lakh apiece.

Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians keep spending measured

Gujarat Giants required only three players and signed G Kamalini for 40 lakh, Orla Prendergast for 30 lakh and Samaira Raghav for 10 lakh. Mumbai Indians filled six slots for a total of 70 lakh. Shweta Sehrawat cost 20 lakh, while Disha Kasat, Latika Inamdar, Bharti Rawal, Saanika Chalke and Akshita Bhatia were all acquired at the 10 lakh base price.

Also Read | WPL 2027 auction: Who is Kiran Navgire? India batter DC bought for ₹75 lakh

Overseas slots covered

UP Warriorz took three (Molineux, Harris and Bryce), Royal Challengers Bengaluru took two (Jonassen and Tryon), and Gujarat Giants (Prendergast) and Delhi Capitals (Gordon) took one each. The 2027 season is scheduled for January and February.

WPL 2027 auction: Team-wise signings

UP Warriorz (8 players, 2.60 crore spent, 1.15 crore left)

Sophie Molineux 1.10 crore; Sneh Rana 30 lakh; Grace Harris 30 lakh; Sushma Verma 30 lakh; Asha Sobhana 30 lakh; Kathryn Bryce 10 lakh; Manali Dakshini 10 lakh; Sahana Pawar 10 lakh.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (4 players, 1.10 crore spent, 5 lakh left)

Jess Jonassen 40 lakh; Tejal Hasabnis 30 lakh; Chloe Tryon 30 lakh; Vrinda Dinesh 10 lakh.

Delhi Capitals (4 players, 1.05 crore spent, 5 lakh left)

Kiran Navgire 75 lakh; Uma Kashvi 10 lakh; Kirstie Gordon 10 lakh; Nazma Khan 10 lakh.

Also Read | WPL 2027 auction: Who is Kiran Navgire? India batter DC bought for ₹75 lakh

Gujarat Giants (3 players, 80 lakh spent, 45 lakh left)

G Kamalini 40 lakh; Orla Prendergast 30 lakh; Samaira Raghav 10 lakh.

Mumbai Indians (6 players, 70 lakh spent, 20 lakh left)

Shweta Sehrawat 20 lakh; Disha Kasat 10 lakh; Latika Inamdar 10 lakh; Bharti Rawal 10 lakh; Saanika Chalke 10 lakh; Akshita Bhatia 10 lakh.

Check full WPL squads after the WPL 2027 auction

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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