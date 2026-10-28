WPL auction 2027 purse tracker: UP Warriorz spend the most at ₹2.60 cr as five franchises fill 25 of 27 slots

UP Warriorz emerged as the biggest spenders at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 mini-auction in Kochi on Wednesday, October 28. The franchise used ₹2.60 crore of its available budget to complete all slots.
The five participating sides entered the auction with 27 slots to fill. Across the session they acquired 25 players for a combined ₹6.25 crore. Two places remained vacant after Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru found themselves with insufficient funds to meet the ₹10 lakh base price for any remaining name on the list.
UP Warriorz began with ₹3.75 crore, spent ₹2.60 crore and finished with ₹1.15 crore still in the bank after filling all eight slots. Royal Challengers Bengaluru started with ₹1.15 crore, spent ₹1.10 crore and were left with ₹5 lakh after signing four of five available players.
Delhi Capitals entered with ₹1.10 crore, spent ₹1.05 crore and also retained ₹5 lakh while filling four of five slots. Gujarat Giants opened with ₹1.25 crore, spent ₹80 lakh and kept ₹45 lakh after completing their three required signings. Mumbai Indians began with ₹90 lakh, spent ₹70 lakh and finished with ₹20 lakh after filling all six of their slots.
UP Warriorz paid ₹1.10 crore for Australia’s Sophie Molineux, the highest individual bid of the auction. They also secured Sneh Rana, Grace Harris, Sushma Verma and Asha Sobhana at ₹30 lakh each, while Kathryn Bryce, Manali Dakshini and Sahana Pawar joined at the ₹10 lakh base price. Even after completing the squad, the side retained ₹1.15 crore, the largest remaining purse of any franchise.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru made no purchases in the opening phase. In the accelerated rounds they signed Jess Jonassen for ₹40 lakh, Tejal Hasabnis and Chloe Tryon for ₹30 lakh each, and Vrinda Dinesh for ₹10 lakh.
Delhi Capitals spent ₹75 lakh on Kiran Navgire before adding Uma Kashvi, Kirstie Gordon and Nazma Khan at ₹10 lakh apiece.
Gujarat Giants required only three players and signed G Kamalini for ₹40 lakh, Orla Prendergast for ₹30 lakh and Samaira Raghav for ₹10 lakh. Mumbai Indians filled six slots for a total of ₹70 lakh. Shweta Sehrawat cost ₹20 lakh, while Disha Kasat, Latika Inamdar, Bharti Rawal, Saanika Chalke and Akshita Bhatia were all acquired at the ₹10 lakh base price.
UP Warriorz took three (Molineux, Harris and Bryce), Royal Challengers Bengaluru took two (Jonassen and Tryon), and Gujarat Giants (Prendergast) and Delhi Capitals (Gordon) took one each. The 2027 season is scheduled for January and February.
Sophie Molineux ₹1.10 crore; Sneh Rana ₹30 lakh; Grace Harris ₹30 lakh; Sushma Verma ₹30 lakh; Asha Sobhana ₹30 lakh; Kathryn Bryce ₹10 lakh; Manali Dakshini ₹10 lakh; Sahana Pawar ₹10 lakh.
Jess Jonassen ₹40 lakh; Tejal Hasabnis ₹30 lakh; Chloe Tryon ₹30 lakh; Vrinda Dinesh ₹10 lakh.
Kiran Navgire ₹75 lakh; Uma Kashvi ₹10 lakh; Kirstie Gordon ₹10 lakh; Nazma Khan ₹10 lakh.
G Kamalini ₹40 lakh; Orla Prendergast ₹30 lakh; Samaira Raghav ₹10 lakh.
Shweta Sehrawat ₹20 lakh; Disha Kasat ₹10 lakh; Latika Inamdar ₹10 lakh; Bharti Rawal ₹10 lakh; Saanika Chalke ₹10 lakh; Akshita Bhatia ₹10 lakh.