WPL auctions 2024: Full list of players with Mumbai Indians in WPL 2024

WPL auctions 2024: The defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday made some smart bets in the WPL auction 2024. Mumbai Indians went in the auctions with ₹2.1 crores and they could add a maximum of 5 slots with this money. The team first engaged in a bidding war with Delhi Capitals for Australia's Annabel Sutherland, who eventually went to DC for ₹2 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WPL Auction 2024: India's Kashvee Gautam gets highest bid by Gujarat Giants, sold for ₹ 2 crore In the WPL 2023, the void was visible with the team's pace of effort and maybe that's the reason why Mumbai Indians fought so hard for South Africa's Shabnim Ismail. The defending champions bought her for ₹1.2 crore and then went silent for a while. During the auction of uncapped players, Mumbai Indians successfully got two high-potential players S Sajana for ₹15 lakh and Amandeep Kaur for ₹10 lakh.

Shabnim Ismail is an interesting choice as the pacer has delivered good performances for South Africa so far this year. Shabnim wields one of the most formidable bouncers in the realm of international cricket. She holds the record for the highest number of wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in South Africa, with 191 wickets in ODIs and 123 wickets in T20Is. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The list is expected to increase as the last round of auction is still left and Mumbai Indians still have 2 spots to fill. The team has ₹65 lakh left in their purse and if used well, this money is enough to get a couple of good players for the second season of WPL.

List of Mumbai Indians players after WPL Auctions 2024 Retained: Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Isabelle Wong, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala.

Players bought in WPL auction 2024 so far: Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.