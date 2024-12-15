WPL auctions: Cricket player from Dharavi slums becomes most expensive player; check list of sold and unsold players

WPL auctions took place on December 15. Delhi Capitals had ₹1.75 crore remaining in their fund, Gujarat Giants ₹80 lakh, Mumbai Indians ₹65 lakh, Royal Challengers Bengaluru ₹1.95 crore and UP Warriorz ₹3.7 crore.

Mumbai Indians bought South Africa all-rounder Nadine de Klerk for 30 lakh, which was her base price. Deandra Dottin was sold to Gujarat Giants for ₹1.7 crore. The Giants also bought Simran Shaikh for ₹1.9 crore.

The cricket player who was born and raised in Mumbai's Dharavi slums, became the most expensive player at WPL auctions. Simran’s base price was ₹10 lakh while it was ₹50 lakh for Deandra.

Mumbai Indians bought G Kamalini for ₹1.6 crore. Prema Rawat went to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for ₹1.2 crore. Both Kamalini and Rawat had a base price of ₹10 lakh.

Delhi Capitals bought Uttarakhand wicketkeeper Nandini Kashyap ₹10 lakh at her base price. The Capitals bought N Charani for ₹55 lakh. Charani had a base price of ₹10 lakh. Australian leg-spinner Alana King was sold to UP Warriorz for ₹30 lakh.

RCB bought Jagravi Pawar for ₹10 lakh. Kranti Goud and Arushi Goel were sold to UP Warriorz for ₹10 lakh each. Sanskriti Gupta went to Mumbai Indians for ₹10 lakh. RCB got Joshitha VJ for ₹10 lakh. Sarah Bryce was sold to Capitals for ₹10 lakh. All of them were sold at their base price.

India Under-19 captain Niki Prasad went to the Capitals for ₹10 lakh. Mumbai Indians got Akshita Maheshwari for ₹20 lakh. England pacer Danielle Gibson was sold for Rsn30 lakh to Gujarat Giants. The Giants got Prakashika Naik for ₹10 lakh.

WPL auctions: Unsold players Several capped players were left unsold at the WPL auctions. Here are the names:

Heather Knight (England captain), Lizelle Lee (South Africa opener), Lauren Bell (England pacer), Maia Bouchier (England batter), Darcie Brown (Australia fast bowler), Lauren Cheatle (Australia bowler), Kim Garth (Australia bowler), Danielle Gibson (England all-rounder), Sarah Glenn (England spinner), Heather Graham (Australia all-rounder), Tejal Hasabnis (India all-rounder), Chinelle Henry (West Indies batter), Alana King (Australia spinner), Challuru Prathyusha (India all-rounder), Orla Prendergast (Ireland all-rounder), Sneh Rana (India all-rounder), Shubha Satheesh (India batter), Sushma Verma (India wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav (India spinner), Mansi Joshi (India pacer( and Rosemary Mair (New Zealand pacer).

Several uncapped players went unsold as well: