WPL auctions: Cricket player from Dharavi slums becomes most expensive player; check list of sold and unsold players

WPL auctions on December 15 saw significant player transactions. Mumbai Indians acquired Nadine de Klerk for 30 lakh while Gujarat Giants secured Deandra Dottin for 1.7 crore. Several capped and uncapped players remained unsold.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated15 Dec 2024, 05:38 PM IST
WPL auctions took place on December 15. Delhi Capitals had 1.75 crore remaining in their fund, Gujarat Giants 80 lakh, Mumbai Indians 65 lakh, Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.95 crore and UP Warriorz 3.7 crore.

Mumbai Indians bought South Africa all-rounder Nadine de Klerk for 30 lakh, which was her base price. Deandra Dottin was sold to Gujarat Giants for 1.7 crore. The Giants also bought Simran Shaikh for 1.9 crore.

The cricket player who was born and raised in Mumbai's Dharavi slums, became the most expensive player at WPL auctions. Simran’s base price was 10 lakh while it was 50 lakh for Deandra.

Mumbai Indians bought G Kamalini for 1.6 crore. Prema Rawat went to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for 1.2 crore. Both Kamalini and Rawat had a base price of 10 lakh.

Delhi Capitals bought Uttarakhand wicketkeeper Nandini Kashyap 10 lakh at her base price. The Capitals bought N Charani for 55 lakh. Charani had a base price of 10 lakh. Australian leg-spinner Alana King was sold to UP Warriorz for 30 lakh.

RCB bought Jagravi Pawar for 10 lakh. Kranti Goud and Arushi Goel were sold to UP Warriorz for 10 lakh each. Sanskriti Gupta went to Mumbai Indians for 10 lakh. RCB got Joshitha VJ for 10 lakh. Sarah Bryce was sold to Capitals for 10 lakh. All of them were sold at their base price.

India Under-19 captain Niki Prasad went to the Capitals for 10 lakh. Mumbai Indians got Akshita Maheshwari for 20 lakh. England pacer Danielle Gibson was sold for Rsn30 lakh to Gujarat Giants. The Giants got Prakashika Naik for 10 lakh.

WPL auctions: Unsold players

Several capped players were left unsold at the WPL auctions. Here are the names:

Heather Knight (England captain), Lizelle Lee (South Africa opener), Lauren Bell (England pacer), Maia Bouchier (England batter), Darcie Brown (Australia fast bowler), Lauren Cheatle (Australia bowler), Kim Garth (Australia bowler), Danielle Gibson (England all-rounder), Sarah Glenn (England spinner), Heather Graham (Australia all-rounder), Tejal Hasabnis (India all-rounder), Chinelle Henry (West Indies batter), Alana King (Australia spinner), Challuru Prathyusha (India all-rounder), Orla Prendergast (Ireland all-rounder), Sneh Rana (India all-rounder), Shubha Satheesh (India batter), Sushma Verma (India wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav (India spinner), Mansi Joshi (India pacer( and Rosemary Mair (New Zealand pacer).

Several uncapped players went unsold as well:

Laura Harris, Ira Jadhav, Fatima Jaffer, Humairaa Kaazi, Pratika Rawal, Tanisha Singh, Sonal Thakur, S. Yashasri, Amisha Bahukhandi, Priyanka Bala, Milly Illingworth, Ashwani Kumari, Rima Ekka, Shipra Giri, Shivani Singh, Tess Flintoff, Tanusree Sarkar, Prakashika Naik, Komalpreet Kour, Shanu Sen, Anusha Sundaresan

First Published:15 Dec 2024, 05:38 PM IST
