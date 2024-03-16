Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals is all set to face Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore for the maiden Women’s Premier League (WPL) title at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on 17 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Looking at the tournament, Delhi Capital won six of the eight games and attained 12 points They lost two of their matches and have a net run rate of +1.198.

In their eliminator match against Gujarat Giants, they defeated their opponent by 7 wickets with 41 balls remaining. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the contrary, RCB in their eliminator against Mumbai Indians, defeated MI by 5 runs. With this, RCB now has won 4 out 8 matches and have a NRR +0.306. Despite MI having 2 more points than RCB, its NRR was down at +0.024. In that match, star player Ellyse Perry scored 66 runs in 50 balls.

DC vs RCB, WPL Final 2024: Head-to-head DC and RCB have played four matches in two sessions of WPL, where DC have won all four against RCB.

DC vs RCB, WPL Final 2024: When and where is the final? The DC vs RCB WPL Final 2024 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, 17 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DC vs RCB, WPL Final 2024: Time The DC vs RCB WPL Final 2024 will be played at will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

DC vs RCB, WPL Final 2024: Where will it be broadcast? DC vs RCB, WPL Final 2024, will be televised live on channels the Sports18 Network.

DC vs RCB, WPL Final 2024: Live streaming The live streaming for DC vs RCB, WPL Final 2024, will be available on the JioCinema app and website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DC vs RCB, WPL Final 2024: T20I squads DC full squad: Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Sneha Deepthi, Poonam Yadav, Meg Lanning (c), Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu

RCB full squad: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight (withdrawn), Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux

