Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  WPL Final 2024, DC vs RCB: When, where, how to watch, live streaming details, and more

WPL Final 2024, DC vs RCB: When, where, how to watch, live streaming details, and more

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

  • DC and RCB have played four matches in two sessions of WPL, where DC have won all four against RCB.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry during their Eliminator match against Mumbai Indians Women in the Women's Premier League 2024, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals is all set to face Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore for the maiden Women’s Premier League (WPL) title at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on 17 March.

Looking at the tournament, Delhi Capital won six of the eight games and attained 12 points They lost two of their matches and have a net run rate of +1.198.

In their eliminator match against Gujarat Giants, they defeated their opponent by 7 wickets with 41 balls remaining.

On the contrary, RCB in their eliminator against Mumbai Indians, defeated MI by 5 runs. With this, RCB now has won 4 out 8 matches and have a NRR +0.306. Despite MI having 2 more points than RCB, its NRR was down at +0.024. In that match, star player Ellyse Perry scored 66 runs in 50 balls.

DC vs RCB, WPL Final 2024: Head-to-head

DC and RCB have played four matches in two sessions of WPL, where DC have won all four against RCB.

DC vs RCB, WPL Final 2024: When and where is the final?

The DC vs RCB WPL Final 2024 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, 17 March.

DC vs RCB, WPL Final 2024: Time

The DC vs RCB WPL Final 2024 will be played at will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

DC vs RCB, WPL Final 2024: Where will it be broadcast?

DC vs RCB, WPL Final 2024, will be televised live on channels the Sports18 Network.

DC vs RCB, WPL Final 2024: Live streaming

The live streaming for DC vs RCB, WPL Final 2024, will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

DC vs RCB, WPL Final 2024: T20I squads

DC full squad: Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Sneha Deepthi, Poonam Yadav, Meg Lanning (c), Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu

RCB full squad: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight (withdrawn), Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!