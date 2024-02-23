MUM-W vs DEL-W, WPL 2024 Live Score Updates: The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is all set to host the grand opening ceremony of Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 with celebrities set to light up the occasion with their performances. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as 'King Khan,' will not only grace the stage but also weave his enchanting magic to captivate the audience. Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kartik Aaryan are other Bollywood personalities set to perform in the WPL 2024 opening ceremony. The inaugural match of WPL 2024 will witness the repeat of the 2023 finals as defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Harmanpreet Kaur is leading Mumbai Indians, and the team looks formidable with the presence of influential players such as Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, and Pooja Vastrakar adding significant depth and power to the squad. Under the seasoned and enduring leadership of Meg Lanning, the Delhi Capitals team showcases notable talents such as Jemimah Rodrigues, who displayed remarkable and consistent batting performances throughout the previous year and more recently. The aggressive opener, Shafali Verma, aims to lay a strong foundation for the innings. Delhi Capitals bowling lineup, featuring the spin prowess of Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav, along with the pace expertise of Shikha Pandey and the emerging talent Titas Sadhu, is well-prepared for the upcoming challenges. MUM-W vs DEL-W, WPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Squads Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning (C), Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shefali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari. Catch MUM-W vs DEL-W, WPL 2024 Live Score Updates here

MUM-W vs DEL-W Live Score: WPL 2023 final macth between MI and DC MUM-W vs DEL-W Live Score: Choosing to bat first at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Lanning faced a lack of substantial support in her 35 runs from 29 balls. The DC team managed to accumulate a total of 131 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs, with Wong and the Purple Cap winner Hayley Matthews each securing three wickets. In response, Mumbai experienced setbacks as they lost their openers within the first four overs. However, a notable partnership of 72 runs between Nat Sciver-Brunt, who scored 60 off 55 balls, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who contributed 37 off 39 balls, played a crucial role in Mumbai Indians achieving a seven-wicket victory.

MUM-W vs DEL-W Live Score: WPL matches to impact IPL venue MUM-W vs DEL-W Live Score: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will begin the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2024 from March 22 and Delhi Capitals(DC) will play their first two home matches in Vizag. DC will play its first away game against Punjab Kings(PBKS) on 23 March in Mohali and its second away match against Rajasthan Royals(RR) on 28 March in Jaipur. Earlier news agency ANI reported that Delhi Capitals is likely to play their first two IPL matches in Pune and Cuttack as Delhi's Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium will not be ready to host the tournament just days after hosting the Women's Premier League final match. Read More

MUM-W vs DEL-W Live Score: What to expect from the opening ceremony?

MUM-W vs DEL-W Live Score: Full Schedule of WPL 2024 February 23- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru February 24- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriors in Bengaluru February 25- Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru February 26 – UP Warriors vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru February 27 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru February 28 – Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriors in Bengaluru February 29 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru March 1 – UP Warriors vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru March 2 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru March 3 – Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru March 4 – UP Warriors vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru March 5 – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi March 6 – Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi March 7 – UP Warriors vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi March 8 – Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriors in Delhi March 9 – Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi March 10 – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi March 11 – Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriors in Delhi March 12 – Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi March 13 – Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi March 15 – Eliminator in Delhi March 17 – Final in Delhi Read More

MUM-W vs DEL-W Live Score: Live streaming details of the opening ceremony and the match MUM-W vs DEL-W Live Score: The live match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be be played at 7:30pm at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The live-streaming of this crucial encounter can be watched via the JioCinema app and website while the match will also be broadcasted via the Sports 18 Network. Read More

MUM-W vs DEL-W Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur on how MI plans to defend the trophy MUM-W vs DEL-W Live Score: “We just kept our preparations very simple. We are trying not to expect too much from ourselves and doing too many things. That was our approach last year too and we want to continue that. We are feeling very confident going into this match and tournament," MI Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said.

MUM-W vs DEL-W Live Score: ‘Great to be part of WPL 2024,’ says Meg Lanning MUM-W vs DEL-W Live Score: "We have had a bit more time to get together as a squad this year. We have had some camps throughout the year as well, which has helped the players to improve. I have been looking forward to this tournament for a while. It was great to be a part of this tournament last season. I have been playing some cricket in Australia. I am coming into this tournament with confidence and looking forward to helping the Delhi Capitals win as many games as possible," Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning said ahead of the opening match.

MUM-W vs DEL-W Live Score: Who will perform at the opening ceremony

