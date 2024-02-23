MUM-W vs DEL-W, WPL 2024 Live Score Updates: The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is all set to host the grand opening ceremony of Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 with celebrities set to light up the occasion with their performances. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as 'King Khan,' will not only grace the stage but also weave his enchanting magic to captivate the audience. Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kartik Aaryan are other Bollywood personalities set to perform in the WPL 2024 opening ceremony.

The inaugural match of WPL 2024 will witness the repeat of the 2023 finals as defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Harmanpreet Kaur is leading Mumbai Indians, and the team looks formidable with the presence of influential players such as Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, and Pooja Vastrakar adding significant depth and power to the squad.

Under the seasoned and enduring leadership of Meg Lanning, the Delhi Capitals team showcases notable talents such as Jemimah Rodrigues, who displayed remarkable and consistent batting performances throughout the previous year and more recently. The aggressive opener, Shafali Verma, aims to lay a strong foundation for the innings. Delhi Capitals bowling lineup, featuring the spin prowess of Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav, along with the pace expertise of Shikha Pandey and the emerging talent Titas Sadhu, is well-prepared for the upcoming challenges.

MUM-W vs DEL-W, WPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Squads

Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan

Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning (C), Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shefali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari.

Catch MUM-W vs DEL-W, WPL 2024 Live Score Updates here