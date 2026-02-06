WPL: Smriti Mandhana gets Orange Cap, Sophie Devine grabs Purple Cap

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 6 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Smriti Mandhana emerged as the highest run-scorer of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 after leading her side to the second title at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Mandhana ended the 2026 WPL season with 377 runs in nine innings and took the Orange Cap for the first time.

Mandhana made runs at an average of 53.86 and a strike rate of 150. Her highest individual score of the season (96 off 61 balls) came against Delhi Capitals during the league-stage. She also played a match-winning knock of 87 in the final, which helped RCB win the trophy for the second time, after claiming the title in the 2024 season.

Harmanpreet Kaur of the Mumbai Indians finished at the secondf place with 342 runs in eight innings. Her teammate, Nat Sciver-brunt finished in third place with 321 runs in seven innings.

Sophie Devine of Gujarat Giants finished as the Purple Cap holder with 17 wickets in the season. Nandani Sharma of Delhi Capitals also finished the season with 17 wickets, but with a slightly lower economy of 8.32. She bagged the Emerging Player of the Season Award.

Nadine de Klerk of RCB finished in third place with 16 wickets in nine innings.

The season ended with Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeating Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the final on Thursday. Delhi Capitals remained trophyless for the fourth straight time.

Mandhana added 165 runs for the second wicket with Georgia Voll (79 runs off 54 balls), which helped the RCB chase down a daunting target of 204 runs. Mandhana's 87 is also the highest individual score in the WPL final.

