Gujarat Giants all-rounder Kashvee Gautam lived her fan girl moment after the semi-final match against Mumbai Indians when she interacted with Hardik Pandya. After the match, Hardik - who is the captain of the MI men's cricket team - came to interact with the Gujart Giants players, where he was joined by Kashvee Gautam and Indian player Harleen Deol, among others.

In the now viral video, Gautam and shook hands with the cricketer. In response, Hardik greeted her with the niceties and asked how the season went.

Later, Harleen tells Hardik that the GG all-rounder is a big fan of hers, imitates him and also has HP33 written on her bat. After thanking Gautam, Hardik asked if she also bowls, to which the GG player replied in the affirmative.

Hardik later asked Gautam what weight bat she was using and even promised to get a bat shredded for her. The MI captain then shook hands with the GG players and Gautam could be seen walking back to the dressing room in high spirits.

Hardik Pandya's change of fortune: Just a year ago, Hardik Pandya was named the captain of Mumbai Indians, which caused a huge backlash from the fans and led to the player being hooted at almost every stadium. Notably, Pandya had replaced Rohit Sharma as the MI captain who had led the franchise to 5 IPL trophies.

However, since then, Hardik's popularity has grown bound and folds as he played a crucial role in India winning not one but two ICC events. The all-rounder also seems to be more settled of his place as the MI skipper after a new mega auction taking place this year.