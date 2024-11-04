Wriddhiman Saha announces retirement after cricket career in ‘wrong era’ for ‘wrong team’, may not play IPL 2025

Wriddhiman Saha has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after the current Ranji Trophy season. He holds the record for the second-most Test centuries among Indian keepers. Saha may not participate in IPL 2025.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published4 Nov 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Wriddhiman Saha announces retirement after cricket career in ‘wrong era' for ‘wrong team’, may not play IPL 2025 (PTI Photo)
Wriddhiman Saha announces retirement after cricket career in ‘wrong era’ for ‘wrong team’, may not play IPL 2025 (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Wriddhiman Saha has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, declaring that the ongoing Ranji Trophy season would be his last. At 40, the wicketkeeper-batter is closing the chapter on a remarkable career that saw him represent India in 40 Tests and 9 ODIs.

Following MS Dhoni’s retirement, Saha became India’s primary keeper in red-ball cricket. He holds the record for the second-most centuries among Indian wicketkeepers in Test cricket, with only Dhoni and Rishabh Pant achieving more.

Also Read | Virat Kohli - Rohit Sharma to retire from Test cricket after NZ? Report says…

Saha’s last Test match took place in 2021 against New Zealand, where he played crucial innings. Despite this, the then-new team management under head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma decided to focus on younger players. They chose KS Bharat as Pant’s backup, phasing Saha out of the team.

As for the IPL 2025, Saha has reportedly chosen not to register for the upcoming mega auction, which is scheduled for later in November, signalling that he may not participate in next year’s tournament.

While he has not made a public announcement, Sportstar sources suggest he might release an official statement closer to the auction. Saha, who has played in every IPL season since its start in 2008, was not retained by the Gujarat Titans, the team he represented for the past three years.

Also Read | BGT 2024: Virat Kohli’s average this year is 20.09 in 12 innings

“After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I’m honored to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire. Let’s make this season one to remember!”

Played ‘in the wrong era’

Many feel that Saha’s career was overshadowed by being in the same era as MS Dhoni. Without Dhoni, Saha might have played far more matches for India and achieved even greater success. Dhoni became India’s most successful wicketkeeper-batter, limiting opportunities for others like Saha.

“Technically you were easily one of the best wicketkeepers India ever had. It's just that you came in the wrong era,” commented one fan.

Also Read | Netizens bash Rohit, Virat after Indian batting duo’s flop show in Mumbai

“You are a stalwart of Bengal cricket, Your contributions are immense. Thank you for some memorable wicket keeping and partnership for team India,” wrote one cricket fan.

“Your keeping skills are no match !! But then there is luck which count in some cases!! All the best to one among the best WK in the world!!” wrote another.

“Had you been born in Mumbai , you would surely have played 70 test matches without any doubt,” posted another while hinting that Saha had played for the ‘wrong’ state.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWriddhiman Saha announces retirement after cricket career in ‘wrong era’ for ‘wrong team’, may not play IPL 2025

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    137.20
    10:43 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    -7.8 (-5.38%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,277.40
    10:43 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    -14.6 (-1.13%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,291.70
    10:43 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    -47.4 (-3.54%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.35
    10:43 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    10,425.00
    10:37 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    463.2 (4.65%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,359.95
    10:37 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.3 (-0.02%)

    City Union Bank share price

    176.35
    10:36 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    -1.5 (-0.84%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,213.80
    10:37 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    -50.2 (-3.97%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,910.90
    10:37 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    -251.8 (-7.96%)

    PVR Inox share price

    1,465.35
    10:37 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    -110.05 (-6.99%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    619.00
    10:37 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    -36.55 (-5.58%)

    Emami share price

    678.55
    10:37 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    -38.25 (-5.34%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,105.00
    10:33 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    262.9 (5.43%)

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    537.15
    10:37 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    27.5 (5.4%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,425.00
    10:37 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    463.2 (4.65%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,620.85
    10:37 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    71.25 (4.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.