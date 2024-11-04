Wriddhiman Saha announces retirement after cricket career in ‘wrong era’ for ‘wrong team’, may not play IPL 2025

Wriddhiman Saha has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, declaring that the ongoing Ranji Trophy season would be his last. At 40, the wicketkeeper-batter is closing the chapter on a remarkable career that saw him represent India in 40 Tests and 9 ODIs.

Following MS Dhoni’s retirement, Saha became India’s primary keeper in red-ball cricket. He holds the record for the second-most centuries among Indian wicketkeepers in Test cricket, with only Dhoni and Rishabh Pant achieving more.

Saha’s last Test match took place in 2021 against New Zealand, where he played crucial innings. Despite this, the then-new team management under head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma decided to focus on younger players. They chose KS Bharat as Pant’s backup, phasing Saha out of the team.

As for the IPL 2025, Saha has reportedly chosen not to register for the upcoming mega auction, which is scheduled for later in November, signalling that he may not participate in next year’s tournament.

While he has not made a public announcement, Sportstar sources suggest he might release an official statement closer to the auction. Saha, who has played in every IPL season since its start in 2008, was not retained by the Gujarat Titans, the team he represented for the past three years.

“After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I’m honored to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire. Let’s make this season one to remember!”

Played ‘in the wrong era’ Many feel that Saha’s career was overshadowed by being in the same era as MS Dhoni. Without Dhoni, Saha might have played far more matches for India and achieved even greater success. Dhoni became India’s most successful wicketkeeper-batter, limiting opportunities for others like Saha.

“Technically you were easily one of the best wicketkeepers India ever had. It's just that you came in the wrong era,” commented one fan.

“You are a stalwart of Bengal cricket, Your contributions are immense. Thank you for some memorable wicket keeping and partnership for team India,” wrote one cricket fan.

“Your keeping skills are no match !! But then there is luck which count in some cases!! All the best to one among the best WK in the world!!” wrote another.

