Electronics giant Phillips faced the social media wrath after New Zealand's Glenn Phillips took a stunner to dismiss Virat Kohli during the India vs New Zealand group B clash in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday in Dubai.

Playing his 300th ODI, Virat Kohli was the cynosure of all eyes when he came out to bat after the departure of Shubman Gill. The former India, who had scored a hundred against Pakistan, started in the same vein from where he had left in his last encounter.

However, it was a stunning one-handed effort from Glenn Phillips that stunned the whole crowd. Even Virat Kohli stood at the crease in surprise as he had to walk back for 11 off 14 balls. In fact, Virat Kohli became the seventh Indian to complete 300 ODIs and first in the world to complete 300 ODIs, 100 Tests and 100 T20Is.

The dismissal didn't go well with the Virat Kohli fans who brought out their toxic trait on social media. Taking to Instagram, the fans start abusing the New Zealander. “Kohli ko kyu out kiya (Why did you dismiss Kohli?)” one fan wrote. Another said, “Kohli tera baap hai (Kohli is your father).”

Screengrab of the comments section where Virat Kohli fans abused electronics company Philips instead of Glenn Phillips.

However, they failed to notice that it wasn't Glenn Phillips the cricketer but electronics giant 'Philips'. Realising the mistake, some of the fans also clarified that their peers have got the wrong Philips.

India ride on Shreyas Iyer fifty to 249/9 Meanwhile, invited to bat, India scored 249/9 against New Zealand. Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with 79 off 98 balls while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel chipped in with 45 and 42 respectively.