‘Felt it was my day’: Abhishek Sharma explains meaning behind viral ‘note’ after first IPL century

Abhishek Sharma has finally unravelled the mystery behind the note he flashed after scoring a century against Punjab Kings on Saturday. Speaking after the match, the young SRH batsman revealed that he had written the note, which read "This one is for the Orange Army", in the morning after feeling that it was his day.

"I wrote it today itself,- because I usually wake up and write something. I got a random thought that if I do something today, that would be for Orange Army. Luckily, today I felt it was my day." Sharma told the broadcasters.

"If you've seen me close enough, I never play anything behind the wicket, but I was still trying few shots because they had a pretty good plan for us outside off. So, I wanted to just invent few shots which I think was very easy on this pitch because of the bounce and the (boundary) size on one side." the SRH batter added.

Travis Head disagrees: While Abhishek Sharma said he wrote the note on the morning of the match, his opening partner Travis Head told broadcasters that the classy Indian batsman had a note in his trousers for all SRH matches.

“The note has been in the pocket of Abhishek Sharma for 6 games, glad it came out tonight.” Head said after the match.

Speaking about the much needed victory secured on Saturday, Head said, "Not bad, nice to get on the winners list. Exceptional night, we needed it. We had our work cut out at the halfway point. We gave ourselves a chance, showed a bit more patience at the start. We knew the plans they were going to come with. Gave ourselves a bit more time and got off to a flier. We did the things we did really well last year and that’s what made us such a good partnership. It’s just about encouraging each other, picking our targets and setting the stage,"