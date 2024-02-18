With India beating England in the third Test of the 5-match series by a whopping 434 runs, its ranking at the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 improved on 18 February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now India are sweetly seated at the second spot from sixth and are only behind New Zealand. India leapfrogged Australia in the WTC 2023-25 standings with a point percentage of 59.52 percent, while Australia are trailing at 55 percent. Meanwhile, New Zealand have 75 point percentage.

Looking at other data, India have played 7 Tests in ICC WTC 2023-25, where it registered victory in 4 matches, loss in 2, and one resulted in a draw. India have now 50 points as per the WTC 2023-25 points table.

On the contrary, New Zealand have played 4 Test matches won 3, and lost one. Therefore its PCT percentage is 75. While, Australia played 10 Tests this season, where it registered 6 victories, 3 losses, and 1 resulted in a draw. Its points stand at 66.

Other teams at the ICC WTC 2023-25 rankings after Australia are Bangladesh (4th), Pakistan (5th), West Indies (6th), South Africa (7th), England (8th) and Sri Lanka (9th).

India could have received more points, but 2 penalty points were deducted due to slow over rate. Similarly, England was penalised with 19 points for the same.

India vs England 3rd Test: Earlier in the day, India defeated England by a whopping 434 runs in the Third Test, which is India's biggest-ever win in terms of runs in their 577-Test history.

India now lead the series by 2-1 against England. This happened due to Yashasvi Jaiswal's double ton, Rohit Sharma's 11th century, Ravindra Jadeja's 4th century, Mohammed Siraj's 4 wickets in the first innings and Ravindra Jadeja's fifer in the second innings.

New records: In this 3rd Test match, some new records were made too.

This is by far India's India's biggest-ever win in terms of runs in their 577-Test history. India's previous best performance in Test cricket arrived in 2021 when they triumphed against New Zealand by 372 runs, followed by 337 runs against South Africa in Delhi in 2015.

Some individual records were also made. Yashasvi Jaiswal completed his 200 off 231 balls. Looking at some stats, with his double ton, Yashasvi has now become the only third Indian after Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli to hit 200s in successive Tests.

He also registered his name in the list of Indian legends who scored double hundreds in the second innings for India. He also has now the most sixes (12) globally in a Test innings.

Among others who made records was Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked his 500th wicket in the Test match. He achieved this feat in 86 tests and 184 innings. Ashwin has become the second fastest bowler in tests to take 500 wickets in tests and is behind Sri Lanka's former spinner M Muralitharan, who achieved this feat in 87 matches and 144 innings.

Ashwin also beat India's former spinner Anil Kumble who achieved this feat in 105 test matches and 186 innings.

For England, it was a record too, as after 48 years, this was its second-biggest Test defeat by 434 runs. Earlier in 1976, the England cricket team lost a Test match against West Indies by 425 runs, but their biggest defeat remains at large against Australia, who defeated England by 562 runs in 1934.

