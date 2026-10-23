WTC 2025-27 points table after South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test: What are India's chances in race for final? Explained

South Africa's inspiring victory over Australia in the second Test in a rain-interrupted game at St George's Park, Gqeberha, has given a glimmer of hope for India in the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 final. Having lost the first Test in Durban by 214 runs, South Africa, who are the reigning world champions in red-ball cricket, needed a win to stay alive.

Batting first, captain Temba Bavuma's 179 and 80-plus knocks from Simon Harmer and Marco Jansen helped the Proteas to 425/9 declared in the first innings. Jansen followed his batting heroics with a five-wicket haul as Australia were bundled out for just 99, thus giving the hosts a massive 326-run lead. Bavuma enforced a follow-on on Australia.

However, no resistance could save Australia. After Travis Head's 121, the morning session on Day 5 was washed out. South Africa didn't even had their frontline bowler Anrich Nortje due to injury. But it was Kagiso Rabada and Wiaan Mulder, who shared seven wickets between them to dismiss Australia for 295 in the second innings to win by an innings and 31 runs.

The series now leads to the deciding third Test, in Cape Town, starting next Tuesday. Although Australia remained on top of the WTC 2025-27 standings, the loss to South Africa in the second Test, certainly put a dent on their run, and gives other teams like India some hope.

With a points percentage (PCT) of 75.00, Australia are on top of the standings, followed by New Zealand (72.22). South Africa are placed third with 66.67 PCT. Notably, South Africa and New Zealand have played same six games with four wins each. But New Zealand's one draw and one loss as compared to South Africa's two losses made the difference in standings.

What India need to do to stay in race for final? With a 51.52 PCT, India are currently placed fifth in the table. The Shubman Gill-led side have played 11 Tests in the this WTC cycle, winning five, losing four and drawing two. Their latest Test win came in Sri Lanka in the first of the two game, while the second ended in a draw.

India have seven Tests remaining - two against New Zealand and five against Australia at home. To collect a PCT pf 60, India need to win 62 points from the remaining matches. Having said that, India can't afford to lose any and even if they do, that count shouldn't go over two.

However, India would also need Australia, New Zealand and South Africa to drop points in their respective remaining matches. WTC 2025-27 final will be played next year at the Oval in London.

WTC 2025-27 latest points table

Rank Team Matches Wins Losses Ties Draws No Result Points PCT 1 Australia 12 9 3 0 0 0 108 75.00 2 New Zealand 6 4 1 0 1 0 52 72.22 3 South Africa 6 4 2 0 1 0 48 66.67 4 Bangladesh 6 3 2 0 1 0 40 55.56 5 India 11 5 4 0 2 0 68 51.52 6 England 16 7 8 0 1 0 74 34.44 7 Sri Lanka 6 1 2 0 3 0 24 33.33 8 West Indies 12 2 8 2 2 0 30 20.83 9 Pakistan 9 2 7 0 0 6 16 16.67

India's remaining matches in WTC 2025-27

Date Match Venue November 19-23 India vs New Zealand 1st Test Basin Reserve, Wellington November 27-31 India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Hagley Oval, Christchurch January 21 - 25, 2027 India vs Australia 1st Test Nagpur January 29 - February 2 India vs Australia 2nd Test MA Chidambaran Stadium, Chennai February 11 - 15 India vs Australia 3rd Test Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati February 19 - 23 India vs Australia 4th Test JSCA Stadium, Ranchi February 27 - March 3 India vs Australia 5th Test Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

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