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WTC 2025-27 points table after South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test: What are India's chances in race for final? Explained

Australia are currently sitting atop the WTC 2025-27 points table, followed by New Zealand and South Africa respectively. India are placed fifth while Bangladesh are sitting fourth. 

Koushik Paul
Updated23 Oct 2026, 12:27 PM IST
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South Africa's win over Australia have given some hope to India in WTC 2025-27 cycle.
South Africa's win over Australia have given some hope to India in WTC 2025-27 cycle.
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South Africa's inspiring victory over Australia in the second Test in a rain-interrupted game at St George's Park, Gqeberha, has given a glimmer of hope for India in the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 final. Having lost the first Test in Durban by 214 runs, South Africa, who are the reigning world champions in red-ball cricket, needed a win to stay alive.

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Batting first, captain Temba Bavuma's 179 and 80-plus knocks from Simon Harmer and Marco Jansen helped the Proteas to 425/9 declared in the first innings. Jansen followed his batting heroics with a five-wicket haul as Australia were bundled out for just 99, thus giving the hosts a massive 326-run lead. Bavuma enforced a follow-on on Australia.

Also Read | Will the AFG vs BAN one-off Test have any impact on WTC 2025-27 points table?

However, no resistance could save Australia. After Travis Head's 121, the morning session on Day 5 was washed out. South Africa didn't even had their frontline bowler Anrich Nortje due to injury. But it was Kagiso Rabada and Wiaan Mulder, who shared seven wickets between them to dismiss Australia for 295 in the second innings to win by an innings and 31 runs.

The series now leads to the deciding third Test, in Cape Town, starting next Tuesday. Although Australia remained on top of the WTC 2025-27 standings, the loss to South Africa in the second Test, certainly put a dent on their run, and gives other teams like India some hope.

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With a points percentage (PCT) of 75.00, Australia are on top of the standings, followed by New Zealand (72.22). South Africa are placed third with 66.67 PCT. Notably, South Africa and New Zealand have played same six games with four wins each. But New Zealand's one draw and one loss as compared to South Africa's two losses made the difference in standings.

Also Read | IND vs NZ Highlights, 1st T20I: India pull off a thrilling win in chase

What India need to do to stay in race for final?

With a 51.52 PCT, India are currently placed fifth in the table. The Shubman Gill-led side have played 11 Tests in the this WTC cycle, winning five, losing four and drawing two. Their latest Test win came in Sri Lanka in the first of the two game, while the second ended in a draw.

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India have seven Tests remaining - two against New Zealand and five against Australia at home. To collect a PCT pf 60, India need to win 62 points from the remaining matches. Having said that, India can't afford to lose any and even if they do, that count shouldn't go over two.

However, India would also need Australia, New Zealand and South Africa to drop points in their respective remaining matches. WTC 2025-27 final will be played next year at the Oval in London.

WTC 2025-27 latest points table

RankTeamMatchesWinsLossesTiesDrawsNo ResultPointsPCT
1Australia129300010875.00
2New Zealand6410105272.22
3South Africa6420104866.67
4Bangladesh6320104055.56
5India11540206851.52
6England16780107434.44
7Sri Lanka6120302433.33
8West Indies12282203020.83
9Pakistan9270061616.67

India's remaining matches in WTC 2025-27

DateMatchVenue
November 19-23India vs New Zealand 1st TestBasin Reserve, Wellington
November 27-31India vs New Zealand 2nd TestHagley Oval, Christchurch
January 21 - 25, 2027India vs Australia 1st TestNagpur
January 29 - February 2India vs Australia 2nd TestMA Chidambaran Stadium, Chennai
February 11 - 15India vs Australia 3rd TestBarsapara Stadium, Guwahati
February 19 - 23India vs Australia 4th TestJSCA Stadium, Ranchi
February 27 - March 3India vs Australia 5th TestNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Also Read | Shamar Springer replaces Keemo Paul in West Indies’ Test squad for Bangladesh tour

Not to forget, Bangladesh are too in line, in the fourth spot and remain in contention for a top two spot. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side have six Tests remaining in the cycle with four of them at home.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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