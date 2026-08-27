WTC 2025-27 points table updated after IND vs SL 2nd Test: How does draw in Colombo affects Shubman Gill's India?

Sonal Dinusha's gritty 133 not out denied India a bagful of 12 points after the 25-year-old single-handedly helped Sri Lanka salvage a draw in the second Test in Colombo, that ended on Thursday. Starting the final day at 229/6 and 16 runs ahead, it looked like India would walk out with an easily.

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But Dinusha had other plans as he forged a century stand - 112 runs in 242 balls - with Keshara Nuwantha (46) in a remarkable fightback for Sri Lanka. India did made a comeback with two wickets of Nuwantha and Prabath Jayasuriya, but the ninth-wicket stand of 47 off 169 deliveries between Lahiru Kumara and Dinusha dashed India's hopes.

During the stand, Kumara played 90 balls - 15 overs - for his 12 runs while Dinusha played 80 deliveries for his 30, to deny India a victory. Sri Lanka were 429/9 with no real chance of any outright result when the players shook hands. India won the series 1-0, but Sri Lanka will take a lot of heart from their fightback at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

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According to Cricbuzz, Sri Lanka's no.8 to 11 batters played a total of 292 balls between them, which is the sixth most for the lower order in an innings while following on in Tests. The Lankan fightback came after being followed-on. After India declared 503/9 in the first innings, Sri Lanka were all out for 290 in response and were asked to follow-on.

India remain static in WTC standings With this draw, India remained static in the fifth spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table despite gaining 16 points from this series. While a win ensures 12 points, a draw comes with four points. Having started the Colombo Test at 53.33% PCT, India's Point Percentage dropped to 51.52%.

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Australia (80% PCT) continue to lead the WTC standings, followed by South Africa (75% PCT), New Zealand (72.22% PCT) and Bangladesh (55.56% PCT). Sri Lanka remain sixth with 33.33% PCT. After this match, India now have five wins, four losses and two draws in 11 Tests.

WTC 2025-27 points table after IND vs SL 2nd Test

Pos. Team Played Won Lost Draw Points Deduction Points PCT 1 Australia 10 8 2 0 0 96 80.00% 2 South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 36 75.00% 3 New Zealand 6 4 1 1 0 52 72.22% 4 Bangladesh 6 3 2 1 0 40 55.56% 5 India 11 5 4 2 0 68 51.52% 6 Sri Lanka 6 1 2 3 0 24 33.33% 7 England 14 5 8 1 14 50 29.76% 8 West Indies 12 2 8 2 2 30 20.83% 9 Pakistan 7 2 5 0 8 16 19.05%

What's next for Indian cricket team? While India will be hosting West Indies in a white-ball series, starting on September 27, Shubman's men will next play Tests against New Zealand in a two-game away series in November. Post that India will host Australia in a five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January 2027

India have seven Tests remaining in the WTC 2025-27 cycle, with the Gautam Gambhir-coached side needing to win at least five games and hope other results go their way. Certainly a tough task, but not impossible.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in