WTC 2025-27 points table updated after IND vs SL 2nd Test: How does draw in Colombo affects Shubman Gill's India?

Sonal Dinusha's gritty 133 not out denied India a bagful of 12 points after the 25-year-old single-handedly helped Sri Lanka salvage a draw in the second Test in Colombo, that ended on Thursday. Starting the final day at 229/6 and 16 runs ahead, it looked like India would walk out with an easily.
But Dinusha had other plans as he forged a century stand - 112 runs in 242 balls - with Keshara Nuwantha (46) in a remarkable fightback for Sri Lanka. India did made a comeback with two wickets of Nuwantha and Prabath Jayasuriya, but the ninth-wicket stand of 47 off 169 deliveries between Lahiru Kumara and Dinusha dashed India's hopes.
During the stand, Kumara played 90 balls - 15 overs - for his 12 runs while Dinusha played 80 deliveries for his 30, to deny India a victory. Sri Lanka were 429/9 with no real chance of any outright result when the players shook hands. India won the series 1-0, but Sri Lanka will take a lot of heart from their fightback at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.
According to Cricbuzz, Sri Lanka's no.8 to 11 batters played a total of 292 balls between them, which is the sixth most for the lower order in an innings while following on in Tests. The Lankan fightback came after being followed-on. After India declared 503/9 in the first innings, Sri Lanka were all out for 290 in response and were asked to follow-on.
With this draw, India remained static in the fifth spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table despite gaining 16 points from this series. While a win ensures 12 points, a draw comes with four points. Having started the Colombo Test at 53.33% PCT, India's Point Percentage dropped to 51.52%.
Australia (80% PCT) continue to lead the WTC standings, followed by South Africa (75% PCT), New Zealand (72.22% PCT) and Bangladesh (55.56% PCT). Sri Lanka remain sixth with 33.33% PCT. After this match, India now have five wins, four losses and two draws in 11 Tests.
|Pos.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Points Deduction
|Points
|PCT
|1
|Australia
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|96
|80.00%
|2
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|36
|75.00%
|3
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|52
|72.22%
|4
|Bangladesh
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|40
|55.56%
|5
|India
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|68
|51.52%
|6
|Sri Lanka
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|24
|33.33%
|7
|England
|14
|5
|8
|1
|14
|50
|29.76%
|8
|West Indies
|12
|2
|8
|2
|2
|30
|20.83%
|9
|Pakistan
|7
|2
|5
|0
|8
|16
|19.05%
While India will be hosting West Indies in a white-ball series, starting on September 27, Shubman's men will next play Tests against New Zealand in a two-game away series in November. Post that India will host Australia in a five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January 2027
India have seven Tests remaining in the WTC 2025-27 cycle, with the Gautam Gambhir-coached side needing to win at least five games and hope other results go their way. Certainly a tough task, but not impossible.