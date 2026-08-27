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WTC 2025-27 points table updated after IND vs SL 2nd Test: How does draw in Colombo affects Shubman Gill's India?

India played out a draw in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Despite the draw, India won the series 1-0 after winning the first game by 165 runs. In the updated WTC 2025-27 standings, India remain static at fifth position.

Koushik Paul
Updated27 Aug 2026, 06:00 PM IST
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India's captain Shubman Gill looks on the fifth day of second Test against Sri Lanka.
India's captain Shubman Gill looks on the fifth day of second Test against Sri Lanka. (AFP)
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Sonal Dinusha's gritty 133 not out denied India a bagful of 12 points after the 25-year-old single-handedly helped Sri Lanka salvage a draw in the second Test in Colombo, that ended on Thursday. Starting the final day at 229/6 and 16 runs ahead, it looked like India would walk out with an easily.

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But Dinusha had other plans as he forged a century stand - 112 runs in 242 balls - with Keshara Nuwantha (46) in a remarkable fightback for Sri Lanka. India did made a comeback with two wickets of Nuwantha and Prabath Jayasuriya, but the ninth-wicket stand of 47 off 169 deliveries between Lahiru Kumara and Dinusha dashed India's hopes.

Also Read | IND vs SL LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Sonal Dinusha hundred saves Sri Lanka

During the stand, Kumara played 90 balls - 15 overs - for his 12 runs while Dinusha played 80 deliveries for his 30, to deny India a victory. Sri Lanka were 429/9 with no real chance of any outright result when the players shook hands. India won the series 1-0, but Sri Lanka will take a lot of heart from their fightback at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

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According to Cricbuzz, Sri Lanka's no.8 to 11 batters played a total of 292 balls between them, which is the sixth most for the lower order in an innings while following on in Tests. The Lankan fightback came after being followed-on. After India declared 503/9 in the first innings, Sri Lanka were all out for 290 in response and were asked to follow-on.

India remain static in WTC standings

With this draw, India remained static in the fifth spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table despite gaining 16 points from this series. While a win ensures 12 points, a draw comes with four points. Having started the Colombo Test at 53.33% PCT, India's Point Percentage dropped to 51.52%.

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Also Read | Injury scare for Mohd Siraj? India fast bowler walks off the field in Colombo

Australia (80% PCT) continue to lead the WTC standings, followed by South Africa (75% PCT), New Zealand (72.22% PCT) and Bangladesh (55.56% PCT). Sri Lanka remain sixth with 33.33% PCT. After this match, India now have five wins, four losses and two draws in 11 Tests.

WTC 2025-27 points table after IND vs SL 2nd Test

Pos.TeamPlayedWonLostDrawPoints DeductionPointsPCT
1Australia1082009680.00%
2South Africa431003675.00%
3New Zealand641105272.22%
4Bangladesh632104055.56%
5India1154206851.52%
6Sri Lanka612302433.33%
7England14581145029.76%
8West Indies1228223020.83%
9Pakistan725081619.05%

What's next for Indian cricket team?

While India will be hosting West Indies in a white-ball series, starting on September 27, Shubman's men will next play Tests against New Zealand in a two-game away series in November. Post that India will host Australia in a five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January 2027

Also Read | Watch: Rishabh Pant enjoys Colombo rain, fans say ‘bukhar ho jayega’

India have seven Tests remaining in the WTC 2025-27 cycle, with the Gautam Gambhir-coached side needing to win at least five games and hope other results go their way. Certainly a tough task, but not impossible.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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