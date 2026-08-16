WTC 2025-27 points table updated: Where do Bangladesh stand in the latest standings after AUS vs BAN 1st Test in Darwin?

Bangladesh's historic win over Australia on Sunday in the first Test consolidated their fourth position in the updated World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table. Touring Australia for the first time in 23 years, the Bangladesh side led by Najmul Hossain Shanto defeated Australia for the first time at their own backyard to take a 1-0 series lead.

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It was also Bangladesh first Test win in three Tests against Australia and second overall in seven games. Bangladesh's only Test win over Australia before the Darwin clash, came nine years back in 2017 in Mirpur. Chasing 57 runs in final innings, Bangladesh lost just one wicket en route to victory.

The victory made Bangladesh only the third Asian team, after India and Pakistan, to win a Test in Australia. Hasan Mahmud (6/55 & 3/56), Tanzid Hasan Tamim (101) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (101) were the architects of Bangladesh's famous victory.

Bangladesh dent Australian lead Bangladesh's win also dented Australia's lead in the WTC standings. Following their third win in five matches, Bangladesh's points percentage (PCT) surged from 58.33 to 66.67. However, Australia's PCT dropped from 87.50 to 77.77 also the Pat Cummins' side remain in lead.

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Defending champions South Africa are placed second with a PCT of 75.00 while inaugural WTC winners New Zealand are third with a PCT of 72.22 after six games. Meanwhile, India and Sri Lanka, who are currently playing in a Test match in Galle, are fifth and sixth respectively.

Also Read | AUS vs BAN: Bangladesh record historic upset over Australia in first Test

India have a PCT of 48.15, followed by Sri Lanka with a PCT of 41.67.

Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table

Rank Team Matches Win Loss Draw NR Deducted Points PCT 1 Australia 9 7 2 0 0 0 84 77.77 2 South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 0 36 75.00 3 New Zealand 6 4 1 1 0 0 52 72.22 4 Bangladesh 5 3 1 1 0 0 28 66.67 5 India 9 4 4 1 0 0 52 48.15 6 Sri Lanka 4 1 1 2 0 0 20 41.67 7 England 13 4 8 1 0 14 38 24.36 8 Pakistan 6 2 4 0 0 8 16 22.22 9 West Indies 12 2 8 2 0 2 30 20.83

England, Pakistan and West Indies take the last three spots in the WTC 2025-27 points table. Bangladesh had been considered underdogs heading into the match, having struggled in Test cricket outside Asia.

Australia, meanwhile, had won 18 of their previous 23 Tests and appeared in the last two World Test Championship finals. The result marks a landmark moment for Najmul Hossain Shanto's side and gives Bangladesh an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

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Also Read | AUS vs BAN: Social media erupts as Tanzid Hasan Tamim scores historic Test ton

The second Test from from August 22 at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, will provide Australia with an opportunity to respond, while Bangladesh will look to build on one of the most memorable victories in their cricketing history.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in