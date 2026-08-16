WTC 2025-27 points table updated: Where do Bangladesh stand in the latest standings after AUS vs BAN 1st Test in Darwin?

Bangladesh's historic win over Australia on Sunday in the first Test consolidated their fourth position in the updated World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table. Touring Australia for the first time in 23 years, the Bangladesh side led by Najmul Hossain Shanto defeated Australia for the first time at their own backyard to take a 1-0 series lead.
It was also Bangladesh first Test win in three Tests against Australia and second overall in seven games. Bangladesh's only Test win over Australia before the Darwin clash, came nine years back in 2017 in Mirpur. Chasing 57 runs in final innings, Bangladesh lost just one wicket en route to victory.
The victory made Bangladesh only the third Asian team, after India and Pakistan, to win a Test in Australia. Hasan Mahmud (6/55 & 3/56), Tanzid Hasan Tamim (101) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (101) were the architects of Bangladesh's famous victory.
Bangladesh's win also dented Australia's lead in the WTC standings. Following their third win in five matches, Bangladesh's points percentage (PCT) surged from 58.33 to 66.67. However, Australia's PCT dropped from 87.50 to 77.77 also the Pat Cummins' side remain in lead.
Defending champions South Africa are placed second with a PCT of 75.00 while inaugural WTC winners New Zealand are third with a PCT of 72.22 after six games. Meanwhile, India and Sri Lanka, who are currently playing in a Test match in Galle, are fifth and sixth respectively.
India have a PCT of 48.15, followed by Sri Lanka with a PCT of 41.67.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|Draw
|NR
|Deducted
|Points
|PCT
|1
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|84
|77.77
|2
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|36
|75.00
|3
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|52
|72.22
|4
|Bangladesh
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|28
|66.67
|5
|India
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|52
|48.15
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|20
|41.67
|7
|England
|13
|4
|8
|1
|0
|14
|38
|24.36
|8
|Pakistan
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|8
|16
|22.22
|9
|West Indies
|12
|2
|8
|2
|0
|2
|30
|20.83
England, Pakistan and West Indies take the last three spots in the WTC 2025-27 points table. Bangladesh had been considered underdogs heading into the match, having struggled in Test cricket outside Asia.
Australia, meanwhile, had won 18 of their previous 23 Tests and appeared in the last two World Test Championship finals. The result marks a landmark moment for Najmul Hossain Shanto's side and gives Bangladesh an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.
The second Test from from August 22 at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, will provide Australia with an opportunity to respond, while Bangladesh will look to build on one of the most memorable victories in their cricketing history.