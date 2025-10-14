WTC 2025-27 updated points table after IND vs WI 2nd Test; where do Shubman Gill's India stand after 2-0 series sweep?

Shubman Gill got his maiden Test series victory as the Indian captain after the hosts completed a series sweep over West Indies 2-0 on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Needing 58 runs for victory on the final day, the Indians took 17.2 overs to reach the target and win the game by seven wickets.

Starting the day on an overnight score of 63/1, both KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan started on a steady note. It was Rahul who broke the shackles with the couple of boundaries. Sudharsan was unlucky to get caught brilliantly by Shai Hope at slips, while Shubman Gill perished while trying to finish the game in a hurry.

In the end, it was Rahul, who completed his fifty before hitting the winning runs on a Tuesday morning. With this win, India remained at third spot in the WTC 2025-27 points table with four wins from seven games. India have lost twice while one game ended in a draw. The win gave India 12 more points, with a PCT of 61.90.

Australia with 100 PCT top the standings while Sri Lanka remain second with 66.67 PCT. It was also India's 122nd Test victory at home in 296 matches. Earlier, India had defeated West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test in Ahmedabad. This was West Indies' fifth consecutive loss in the WTC 2025-27 cycle.

Updated WTC 2025-27 points table

Pos Teams Matches Win Loss Draw NR Points PCT 1 Australia 3 3 0 0 0 36 100.00 2 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67 3 India 7 4 2 1 0 52 61.90 4 England 5 2 2 1 0 26 43.33 5 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 0 4 16.67 6 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0 0.00 7 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 8 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 9 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

How WTC points system works for a team? According to the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, 12 points are awarded to a team for a win. A team gets six points for a tie and four points for a drawn game. All the teams are ranked according to the percentage of points won. Points are deducted for slow over rates. The top two teams will play the final in 2027.