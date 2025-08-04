WTC 2025-27 updated points table after India vs England Tests: Where do Shubman Gill's men stand after win at Oval?

India rose a spot up to third in the updated World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table following their six-run win over England in the fifth Test at The Oval on Monday. Thus, India drew the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2, after having won the second Test in Birmingham and drew the fourth game in Manchester.

With two wins and a draw, India now have 28 points with a PCT of 46.67. Before the start of the fifth Test, India were placed fourth. The top two spots are being occupied by Australia (100 PCT) and Sri Lanka (66.67 PCT). India had lost two Tests in Leeds and Lord's.

After the series draw, England are placed fourth while Bangladesh and West Indies are yet to win a game in this cycle. New Zealand, Pakistan, and defending champions South Africa are yet to star their WTC 2025-27 campaigns.

Updated WTC Points table after IND vs ENG Tests

Team Matches Won Lost Draw Points PCT Australia 3 3 0 0 36 100 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 India 5 2 2 1 28 46.67 England 5 2 2 1 26 43.33 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67 West Indies 3 0 3 0 0 0 New Zealand - - - - - - Pakistan - - - - - - South Africa - - - - - -

Who will India face next in WTC 2025-27? Next, India will take on West Indies in a home Test series in October, followed by another home series against South Africa. In 2026, India will take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test in June before travelling to Sri Lanka and New Zealand in August and October respectively. India's last Test assignment in the WTC 2025-27 is against Australia at home, starting in January, 2027.

India's next Test series in WTC 2025-27