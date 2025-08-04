Subscribe

WTC 2025-27 updated points table after India vs England Tests: Where do Shubman Gill's men stand after win at Oval?

After India's draw against England, Shubman Gill's men will take on West Indies and South Africa in home Test series to cap off 2025. In 2026, India will play Afghanistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka before their Test assignment in the WTC 2025-27 against Australia at home in 2027. 

Koushik Paul
Updated4 Aug 2025, 06:20 PM IST
Shubman Gill poses after winning the 'Indian player of the series' award following India's win in the fifth Test match against England, at The Oval
Shubman Gill poses after winning the 'Indian player of the series' award following India's win in the fifth Test match against England, at The Oval (PTI)

India rose a spot up to third in the updated World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table following their six-run win over England in the fifth Test at The Oval on Monday. Thus, India drew the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2, after having won the second Test in Birmingham and drew the fourth game in Manchester.

With two wins and a draw, India now have 28 points with a PCT of 46.67. Before the start of the fifth Test, India were placed fourth. The top two spots are being occupied by Australia (100 PCT) and Sri Lanka (66.67 PCT). India had lost two Tests in Leeds and Lord's.

After the series draw, England are placed fourth while Bangladesh and West Indies are yet to win a game in this cycle. New Zealand, Pakistan, and defending champions South Africa are yet to star their WTC 2025-27 campaigns.

Updated WTC Points table after IND vs ENG Tests

TeamMatchesWonLostDrawPointsPCT
Australia330036100
Sri Lanka21011666.67
India52212846.67
England52212643.33
Bangladesh2011416.67
West Indies303000
New Zealand------
Pakistan------
South Africa------

Who will India face next in WTC 2025-27?

Next, India will take on West Indies in a home Test series in October, followed by another home series against South Africa. In 2026, India will take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test in June before travelling to Sri Lanka and New Zealand in August and October respectively. India's last Test assignment in the WTC 2025-27 is against Australia at home, starting in January, 2027.

India's next Test series in WTC 2025-27

OpponentVenueDate
India vs West Indies - 1st TestAhmedabadOctober 2-6, 2025
India vs West Indies - 2nd TestDelhiOctober 10-14, 2025
India vs South Africa - 1st TestKolkataNovember 14-18, 2025
India vs South Africa - 2nd TestGuwahatiNovember 22-26, 2025
India vs Afghanistan - One-Off TestTBD (Home)June, 2026
India vs Sri Lanka (2 Tests)TBD (Away)August, 2026
India vs New Zealand (2 Tests)TBD (Away)October, 2026
India vs Australia - (5 Tests)TBD (Home)January, 2027
 
