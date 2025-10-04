WTC 2025-27 updated points table after India vs West Indies first Test: Where do Shubman Gill's men stand?

India consolidated their third position in the updated World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table after beating West Indies inside three days by an innings and 140 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Batting first, West Indies managed 162 runs in the first innings, before India piled up 448/5 declared, thanks to centuries from KL Rahul (100), Ravindra Jadeja (104 not out) and Dhruv Jurel (125). In the second innings, West Indies survived a little less that two sessions to be all out for 146.

For India, Jadeja (4/54), Mohammed Siraj (3/31), Kuldeep Yadav (2/23) and Washington Sundar took one wicket to seal India's emphatic win. With this win, India registered their third win in WTC 2025-27 cycle in six matches. They lost twice and drew one game.

With this win, India reached to 40 points and also boosted their PCT to 55.56 from an earlier 46.67. This was also West Indies' fourth loss in as many matches in the current cycle.

Updated WTC points table after IND vs WI first Test