WTC 2025-27 updated points table: India remain in fifth place despite dominant win over Sri Lanka in first Test

India defeated Sri Lanka by 165 runs on Day five of the first Test in Galle on Wednesday, with the hosts failing to chase down a target of 372. Sri Lanka were all out for 206 in 77.4 overs.

India remain in fifth place in the updated World Test Championship (WTC) standings despite the win, with 64 points and a points percentage (PCT) of 53.33.

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Sri Lanka, too, remain in sixth place with 20 points, whereas their PCT has gone down to 33.33. In the World Test Championship, it is the PCT that is considered, and not the total points altogether.

India are still behind Bangladesh, who are in fourth place with a PCT of 66.67 following their historic win over Australia in the first Test in Darwin last week. Australia (PCT of 77.78) and South Africa (75) currently occupy the top two spots, with New Zealand (72.22) in third place.

Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table

Rank Team Matches Win Loss Draw NR Deducted Points PCT 1 Australia 9 7 2 0 0 0 84 77.78 2 South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 0 36 75.00 3 New Zealand 6 4 1 1 0 0 52 72.22 4 Bangladesh 5 3 1 1 0 0 40 66.67 5 India 10 5 4 1 0 0 64 53.33 6 Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 0 0 20 33.33 7 England 13 4 8 1 0 14 38 24.36 8 Pakistan 6 2 4 0 0 8 16 22.22 9 West Indies 12 2 8 2 0 2 30 20.83

What happened in India vs Sri Lanka first Test The hosts resumed their innings from their overnight score of 84/4, and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (59) and Sonal Dinusha (84) led their fightback, as they forged a 95-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

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However, the hosts found themselves in all sorts of trouble once Dhananjaya de Silva was dismissed in the 56th over.

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The hosts' next best partnership was a 43-run stand between Keshara Nuwantha and Sonal Dinusha for the seventh wicket, but by this time, the pressure was already mounting.

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar was the standout bowler for India across both innings. In the first innings, Suthar finished with figures of 4/76, and followed it up with figures of 6/55 in the second innings.

Despite his heroics with the ball, it was Devdutt Padikkal who was named the Player of the Match. Padikkal scored 167 runs in the first innings as he returned to India's Test playing XI for the first time since November 2024. He followed up his century in the first innings with a knock of 44 in the second innings.

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Padikkal’s century in the first innings led India to 462 in the first innings after they won the toss and opted to bat first. Sri Lanka posted 284 on the board in their first innings reply, with Sonal Dinusha (100) scoring a century and Niroshan Dickwella scoring 80.

India were then bowled out for 193 in the second innings, with Rishabh Pant top-scoring with 66 runs. India had a lead of 371 runs, meaning that Sri Lanka needed to chase down a target of 372. However, it wasn’t meant to be for Sri Lanka despite the valiant efforts of Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.