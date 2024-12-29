WTC 2025: South Africa have entered the finals of the World Test Championshiop for first time after beating Pakistan in the first Test at Centurtion on Sunday.

South Africa defeated Pakistan by 2 wickets.

Following the win by South Africa, the International Cricket Council took to X and wrote, “𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙎𝙏 𝙁𝙄𝙉𝘼𝙇𝙄𝙎𝙏 𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙈𝙀𝘿. South Africa are headed to Lord's for the #WTC25 Final.”

What the WTC PCT says: With this win, South Africa now have the highest Points Percentage System (PCT) of 66.67 and leads among the nine top cricket-playing nations. In the 11 Tests played in WTC cycle, South Africa have won in 7 matches and lost 3 of them, while one resulted in a draw.

They are followed by Australia who have a PCT of 58.89. The Oz played 15 matches in the current WTC cycle and won 9 of then, losing 4 and 2 ended in a draw.

In the third position are India, who have a PCT of 55.88. They played 17 Tests, wherein they won 9, lost 6, and 2 resulted in a draw.

Now the fight is between India and defending champions Australia on who will face South Africa at the Lord's for the WTC finals. Both India and Australia are playing their fourth Test in Melbourne under the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The series is going to decide the fate of the second finalist for the WTC 2025.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test: After losing the toss at the Centurion, Pakistan scored 211 runs off 10 wickets in 57.3 overs in the first innings. In return, South Africa posted 301 runs after losing all their wickets in 73.4 overs.