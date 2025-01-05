Australia defeated India by six wickets in the fifth and final Test to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years and cement their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final to be played against South Africa at Lord's later this year. With this win, Australia secured their second straight WTC final qualification while India got eliminated. Australia won the BGT 2024-24 3-1.

With South Africa already qualified for their maiden WTC final last month, Australia needed just a win in their final three Tests to qualify for the coveted final. Led by Pat Cummins, Australia needed just three days to secure the victory. Cummins also became the first player to take 200 Test wickets in WTC history.

For India, they have only themselves to blame. After their 2-0 win over Bangladesh at home, India were strongly poised to make the WTC final for the third consecutive time.

However, a 0-3 loss at the hands of New Zealand at home jeopardised their ambitions. In Australia, India won the first game before losing three out of their remaining four to be eliminated from the race.

The win moved Australia to 63.73% of possible points, denying India (50.00% of possible points) of the spot in their last Test match of the cycle. Australia will next play Sri Lanka in two Tests in Galle.

The WTC final between Australia and South Africa will be played from June 11-15. It will also be the first occasion Lord's will be hosting the WTC final. The first two WTC final were held in Southampton (2021) and The Oval (2023).

Updated WTC 2023-25 points table