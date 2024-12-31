WTC final qualification scenarios: Who joins South Africa in summit clash if India, Australia finish with identical PCT?

India hit a major roadblock in their race for the World Test Championship (WTC) final when they lost the fourth Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Melbourne by 184 runs on Monday. With South Africa already qualified, Australia are now a step closer to their second consecutive WTC final after the Melbourne win.
Following the win, Australia are currently placed second with 118 points and a point percentage (PCT) of 61.46.
India are ranked one spot below with 114 points and a PCT of 52.78. But is there a chance that both India and Australia finish on the same points and PCT at the end of the current WTC cycle? The answer is YES.
After losing at the MCG for the first time in 13 years, India can't win the BGT this time, unlike the previous two occasions Down Under. But they can retain the title if Rohit and Co win the final Test in Sydney, starting from January 3.
A win in Sydney will also help India stay alive in the race for the WTC final at Lord’s from June 11 to 15 next year.