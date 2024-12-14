Only 13.2 overs were bowled before the rain gods took over The Gabba in Brisbane on the opening day of the third Test between India and Australia on Saturday. With the forecast of rain and thunderstorms already there a couple of days before the start of the match, the first stoppage came at 5.3 overs after Rohit Sharma won the toss and sent Australia to bat first. Play resumed after a 30-minute delay, but got stopped again due to rain after only 47 balls being bowled.