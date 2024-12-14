WTC Final scenarios: What happens to India’s chances if IND vs AUS 3rd Test in Brisbane is washed out?

Only 13.2 overs were bowled before the rain gods took over The Gabba in Brisbane on the opening day of the third Test between India and Australia on Saturday. With the forecast of rain and thunderstorms already there a couple of days before the start of the match, the first stoppage came at 5.3 overs after Rohit Sharma won the toss and sent Australia to bat first. Play resumed after a 30-minute delay, but got stopped again due to rain after only 47 balls being bowled.
While the opening day is likely to be washed out, the weather forecast for the next couple of days also predicts rain in Brisbane. According to AccuWeather.com, there 100% chances of rain on December 14 (Day 1 of the Test match). 46%, 67%, 68% and 55% chances of rains are expected on the second, third, fourth and fifth days respectively.
With the World Test championship (WTC) final spot at stake, a washout will dent both India and Australia's chances of making it to the summit clash next year at Lord's.