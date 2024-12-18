India kept their chances alive in the race for place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) after settling for a draw in the rain-hit third Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. India are now locked at 1-1 in the series after three games with two more Test matches to go in Melbourne (from December 26 ) and Sydney (from January 3).
Following the draw at the Gabba, India's PCT have dropped to 55.88 while Australia's too came down to 58.89. However, both India and Australia maintained their positions in the WTC standings at third and second respectively. South Africa top the list.
While India have two more Tests left in this cycle, South Africa will play two Tests against Pakistan while Australia will travel to Sri Lanka for a couple of matches post India series.
Australia vs India (4th Test) - Melbourne - December 26-30
Australia vs India (5th Test) - Sydney - January 3-7
South Africa vs Pakistan (1st Test) - Centurion - December 26-30
South Africa vs Pakistan (2nd Test) - Cape Town - December 26-30
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1st Test) - Galle - January 29 - February 2
Sri Lanka vs Australia (2nd Test) - Galle - February 6 - 10
