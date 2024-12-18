WTC final scenarios: Where do India stand in WTC points table after 3rd Test draw vs Australia? How Can IND qualify?

India kept their chances alive in the race for place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) after settling for a draw in the rain-hit third Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. India are now locked at 1-1 in the series after three games with two more Test matches to go in Melbourne (from December 26 ) and Sydney (from January 3).

Following the draw at the Gabba, India's PCT have dropped to 55.88 while Australia's too came down to 58.89. However, both India and Australia maintained their positions in the WTC standings at third and second respectively. South Africa top the list.

While India have two more Tests left in this cycle, South Africa will play two Tests against Pakistan while Australia will travel to Sri Lanka for a couple of matches post India series.

What are India's WTC final qualification chances? India can still dream of qualifying for the WTC final for the third consecutive time if they manage to win in the final two Tests in the series. In that case, India's PCT will rise to 60.52 which will be impossible for Australia to reach even if they win both Tests against Sri Lanka.

India will finish in the top two even if they manage to win one and draw another in their final two games, provided the Lankans draw one game against Australia at home. A loss for India in the final two Tests will jeopardise their chances.

In case, India lose one of the remaining two Tests against Australia, then they have to pray Sri Lanka beat Pat Cummins' men 2-0.

South Africa need just a win against Pakistan to confirm their place in the WTC final. If Pakistan manage to win both Tests against South Africa, then India need only one win against Australia out of their remaining two games. The outcome of the Sri Lanka vs Australia series will decide the other finalists. Remaining fixtures of India, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka Australia vs India (4th Test) - Melbourne - December 26-30

Australia vs India (5th Test) - Sydney - January 3-7

South Africa vs Pakistan (1st Test) - Centurion - December 26-30

South Africa vs Pakistan (2nd Test) - Cape Town - December 26-30

Sri Lanka vs Australia (1st Test) - Galle - January 29 - February 2