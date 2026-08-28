WTC: How India can qualify for World Test Championship final despite drawn second Test vs Sri Lanka

Shubman Gill-led Team India played out a draw against Sri Lanka in the second Test of their two-match series in Colombo on Thursday. The result saw India clinch the series 1-0 after winning the opening Test in Galle by 165 runs.

Sri Lanka entered the final day of the second Test at 229/6, holding a slender 16-run lead after being asked to follow on.

However, Sonal Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha mounted a strong resistance, stitching together a crucial 112-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Nuwantha contributed 46 off 150 deliveries before being dismissed by Manav Suthar, with Dhruv Jurel taking the catch at second slip.

Despite wickets falling at regular intervals, Dinusha remained composed at the crease and anchored Sri Lanka's fightback with a determined unbeaten century. His calm and assured knock kept the Indian bowlers at bay as the hosts steadily extended their lead.

With Sri Lanka's advantage crossing the 200-run mark in the final session, the possibility of a result had effectively disappeared. With around an hour of play still remaining, Sri Lanka declared their innings at 429/9, leaving India with no realistic chance of chasing the target. The declaration brought the second Test to a draw, allowing India to seal a 1-0 series victory.

The draw against Sri Lanka has left India with a lot to do in their bid to qualify for the World Test Championship at The Oval in London in June next year.

How India can still qualify for WTC final India remains in fifth place in the WTC standings with 68 points and a points percentage (PCT) of 51.52after clinching 16 points from the two Tests.

Had India won both the Tests, they would have earned 24 points, as one win accounts for 12 points. Sri Lanka also remains static in sixth place with 24 points and a PCT of 33.33.

Updated WTC 2025-27 standings

Pos. Team Played Won Lost Draw Points Deduction Points PCT 1 Australia 10 8 2 0 0 96 80.00% 2 South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 36 75.00% 3 New Zealand 6 4 1 1 0 52 72.22% 4 Bangladesh 6 3 2 1 0 40 55.56% 5 India 11 5 4 2 0 68 51.52% 6 Sri Lanka 6 1 2 3 0 24 33.33% 7 England 14 5 8 1 14 50 29.76% 8 West Indies 12 2 8 2 2 30 20.83% 9 Pakistan 7 2 5 0 8 16 19.05%

The race for the top two spots ahead of next year’s WTC final is now more intense than ever, especially with Bangladesh playing out a 1-1 draw against Australia. Bangladesh, in fact, are in fourth place with 40 points and a PCT of 55.56.

India has played 11 Tests so far in the 2025-27 WTC cycle, and has seven more Tests remaining. They will take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series in New Zealand, before hosting Australia next year for a five-match series, as India look to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Winning all seven of their remaining matches will help India wrap up the WTC cycle with a PCT of 70.37, which should be enough for them to qualify for the final. However, that is easier said than done.

Should India win six matches and lose one, their PCT will be only slightly higher than their current 65%. However, a series loss to India could cost Australia crucial WTC points.

However, India’s hopes of making the WTC final will be even more difficult if they lose the Test series to New Zealand 2-0. Should India lose that series and then defeat Australia 5-0, they would have a PCT of only 59.26.